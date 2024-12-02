Election 2024: SDA Member Vows Not To Vote, Cries Out Over Neglect, Video
A staunch Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) church member has confirmed she will not vote in the upcoming general elections on Saturday, December 7, 2024.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the middle-aged woman said her decision was based on her desire to adhere to the rules of her church on the Sabbath.
Looking disappointed, she lamented that the election authorities should have considered the concerns of SDA members regarding voting on a Sabbath and taken remedial measures to ensure that they could vote on a different day.
"I blame the leaders. We are also citizens, and they should be aware of this. They could have organised special voting for SDA members. I will be in church on that day to serve the Lord."
In July, the leadership of the SDA church rejected President Nana Akufo-Addo's appeal for its church members to vote in the general elections on December 7, 2024.
Ghanaians react to voting on Sabbath
Social media users who took to the video's comments section shared their opinions on the disclosure by the SDA members.
waala0_0 commented:
"Am an SDA but will vote. This is my first time of Voting and am eager to vote for Bawumia and the NPP."
Rosina~Darko reacted:
"I'll not vote."
Maame Jane added:
"But you people vote on the sabbath day to select your leaders."
sirmends suggr:
"There is no biblically wrong about voting. If you couldn't serve God in 364 days except Dec. 7 enieɛ wo ara wo gyegyiregye."
portiaamankwahant wrote:
"I am nt voting bcos I am an SDA but I am nt voting bcos I dont have transport to go home."
Napo calls for inclusivity in voting
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has called for a review of the December 7 election date.
He said in an interview on Peace FM that changing the election date would help ensure broader voter participation, saying a fixed day would help increase voter turnout.
