A video of some SDA members sharing their views on the upcoming elections has got people talking

This comes after they opened up on their desire to vote on Saturday, December 7, despite it being a Sabbath day

Many people who commented on the video shared varying opinions on the stance taken by the SDA members

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Some Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) church members are trending after they announced their intention to vote during the December 7 general elections.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, a content creator sought the views of SDA members on their plans for the upcoming elections.

Several SDA members open up on why they would vote on December 7. Photo credit: @kentv002/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The first man quizzed whether he would vote and, without hesitation, answered yes.

He buttressed his point by saying that voting on the Sabbath does not flout any church rule since he would be exercising his democratic right to secure his own and the country's best interests.

An elderly man also said he would vote on December 7 because he would be fulfilling his civic duty and contributing towards choosing the country's leaders.

A woman who also had her take on the issue vowed to vote, adding that she would be in church on Sabbath but would ensure she votes after church closes.

In July, the leadership of the SDA church rejected President Nana Akufo-Addo's appeal for its members to vote in general elections on Saturday, December 7.

By the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to voting stance by SDA members

Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared their opinions on the position taken by the SDA members.

sirmends indicated:

"There is no biblically wrong about voting. If you couldn't serve God in 364 days except Dec. 7 enieɛ wo ara wo gyegyiregye."

prosper_64 replied:

"I will vote. Mogyae me koraa a mɛyɛ agent aka ho."

maameefenyarko reacted:

"SDA should be added to special voting."

Abena Pokua wrote:

"I will not go to church mpo."

Yaa Konadu stated:

"I will vote after church."

Napo calls for election day rethink

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, called for an election day review to facilitate broader participation and factor in the dynamics of the Ghanaian population, such as religious beliefs.

In an interview, NAPO stressed that choosing a fixed day, not a date, would increase voter turnout.

Despite championing change, he encouraged SDA members to come out in large numbers and vote on December 7.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh