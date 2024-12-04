An old student of the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Kafui Zum has achieved academic excellence at UMaT

The young man was awarded first-class honours in Electrical and Electronic Engineering at UMaT's 16th Congregation

In a social media post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kafui thanked God for guiding him during his successful tertiary education

A brilliant Ghanaian boy known as Kafui Zum has achieved major success in his academic journey at the tertiary level.

He bagged a first-class degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) at Tarkwah in the Western Region.

Brilliant Ghanaian boy Kafui Zum bags a first-class degree in electrical and electronic engineering at UMaT. Photo credit: @KennedyShalom2/TikTok.

The young man, who is an old student of the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESSEC) at Legon, was among the final-year students honoured at the 16th Congregation of the UMaT.

In a post on X, Kafui Zum expressed gratitude to God for his stellar academic success.

He also expressed great optimism for the future that lay ahead of him as he transitioned into the world of work.

"Bagged a First Class in Electrical and Electronic Engineering over the weekend and received the Best Student Leader Award at the Graduation Ceremony. God, indeed, is the lifter of men! I can’t wait for what God has coming for me!" he wrote.

The fresh university graduate is also a budding politician who subscribes to the ideals of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Kafui Zum served as the president of the NDC's Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) UMaT chapter for two terms, successfully combining extra-curricular activities with academic work.

Kafui Zum's friends and comrades congratulate him

After sharing his academic success on social media, Kafui Zum's friends and comrades flooded the comment section of the post to congratulate him.

@beBright07 wrote:

"Congratulations to you, my brother. You’ll do well."

@Cyrilqweku101 also wrote:

"God is the Lifter of Men. TEIN-UMaT 🇦🇪🇦🇪 is proud of you. Congratulations comrade."

@hakeemnaza commented:

"Congratulations. That suit though, well buttoned."

Lady named valedictorian at UHAS

YEN.com.gh also reported that the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) named its valedictorian.

Darlington Ekua Acquah, a former student of the Aggrey Memorial SHS, graduated with a top CGPA of 3.94.

Her stellar academic performance earned her praise and congratulatory messages from friends and family.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

