Raymond Kwaku Boateng graduated top of his class from Valley View University in Accra

The young man, who earned a first-class degree in BBA Theology, was named the valedictorian

Raymond opened up about his academic accomplishments in an interview with a social media content creator

Raymond Kwaku Boateng recently graduated from Valley View University (VVU) as the overall best-graduating student.

Raymond Kwaku Boateng, the 2023 Valley View University valedictorian opens up about his academic success.

The young man, who read BBA Theological Studies., was named the VVU valedictorian for his stellar academic performance at the 2024 graduation.

He was the final year students who were honoured at the VVU 2024 graduation ceremony held at the school's premised at Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region.

After the graduation ceremony, a social media content creator caught up with Raymond where he opened up about his academic success.

Below is the video of Raymond speaking to the content creator on the sidelines of the graduation.

Raymond achieved his success through hard work

He said he achieved his academic success by dint of hard work, going the extra mile to score good grades in all the eight semesters of exams that he sat.

Raymond further added that he hopes to further his education and acquire a master's degree, possibly in Ghana or overseas.

"My major was Theological studies, and my minor was education, so I'm hoping that I further my education. That's the first priority, but currently, I'm doing my service here, so I hope the opportunities keep on opening for me to a higher height," he stated.

While expressing gratitude to God for his accomplishment, Raymond Kwaku Boateng said he feels elated to be named the valedictorian of the VVU.

"For me, it feels fulfilling and more satisfactory for my effort that by God's grace I have been able to achieve this success. I'm grateful that this day came, and by God's grace, I rose to become the overall best student," he said.

