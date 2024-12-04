A video of an ongoing building project reported to belong to an auto mechanic has surfaced on social media

Friends of the auto mechanic seemed surprised by his seeming success after he gave them a tour of the house

The almost house, as sighted on TikTok, was about 80 to 90 per cent completed

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A hardworking Ghanaian man from a humble beginning has left his peers in awe of his achievement.

The man, who works as an auto mechanic, popularly known in Ghanaian local parlance as a fitter, showed a sneak peek of his ongoing building project.

A Ghanaian auto mechanic shows his building project at a construction site. Photo credit: @qwadjomorgan/YikTok.

Source: UGC

A video shared on TikTok by @qwadjomorgan showed an almost completed house, purported to belong to the fitter.

From the footage sighted by YEN.com.gh, the house is fully roofed and plastered with only the compound left to be worked.

Aside from the house itself, the young man is also putting up what looks like a boys' quarters and a security post.

The compound of the house is spacious enough to occupy new developments in future for the auto mechanic.

Below is the video of the fitter's house.

Friends of the auto mechanic praise him

Friends of the Ghanaian man were left stunned after seeing the progress of work on his ongoing project.

"This fitter had really made it in life. This is his house ooo. The house is really beautiful. He has done well, let's congratulate him," one of the was heard saying in the video.

When completed, the house is poised to become one of the plush apartments in the neighbourhood and would raise the social status of the auto mechanic in the sight of his friends and family, considering his humble beginning.

Ghanaian man builds 3-bedroom house with GH¢555K

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian man flaunted a three-bedroom apartment he had built in Kumasi.

In a video making rounds on social media, the man claimed he spent a whopping GH¢555K to complete the house, which is on a half-plot of land.

While explaining the components of the house, the man said the facility has a spacious living area, a kitchen, a porch, washrooms and a large parking space for cars.

Source: YEN.com.gh