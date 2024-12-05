A single father and his daughter were travelling from Kumasi to Accra when a lady they did not know decided to show them kindness

The woman carried the man's daughter throughout the journey so the father could be free and rest during the drive

Several netizens who saw the video praised the lady for helping with the child in the comment section

A Ghanaian lady met a single father and his daughter at the STC bus station in Kumasi, Ashanti region, and helped care for the girl throughout the journey.

Ghanaian TikToker @am_humblesoul shared a video showing how the lady carried his daughter so he could be free while travelling from Kumasi to Accra.

Ghanaian lady engages toddler on a Kumasi to Accra bus to allow the single dad to rest. Photo credit: @am_humblesoul

The single dad shared the video to show his appreciation for her kindness and to find her since he hoped to meet her again.

After sharing the video, many commented and said they knew her. They said her name was Helta. She later commented herself and said she was happy she could help.

In the TikTok video, Helta carried the little girl on her lap while they watched a video on her phone. At one point, they both slept while she was still holding the little one.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend lady for helping single dad

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @am_humblesoul on TikTok. Read them below:

Apemfa Serwaabaapa said:

“Helta. my schoolmate. she's a good person.”

efyahelta💚💚 wrote:

“God bless and take care of you guys🙏🏽 You’re always welcome,I am glad I was able to help 💚🥰.”

🕊️Humble Soul 🕊️ replied:

“Aww finally found her 🥰🥰God bless you mummy ,we appreciate your love and the little moment spend with you is full of memories🥹🤍🕊️,pls help me say thank you.”

MISS-RHODAH said:

“Before you know this woman is seriously in need of a child 😭 may God grant her that wish.”

Kelly wrote:

“Your baby is nice that’s why.”

gizzle 🖤 said:

“I once hold a baby boy in a transport and when I got to my destination he refused to go to her mom he cried as if he knew me earlier..his mommy took my contact and I’ve been talking to them since.”

Eunolds wrote:

“and they both slept peacefully.”

Stevyyone Aidoo Kish said:

“God bless this woman, some people have good heart oo🥰🥰, but others tooo behave as if they're been possessed by marine spirit when they see child (like the children smells boi).”

