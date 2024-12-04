A Ghanaian mother travelled from Aveme in the Volta region to KNUST to witness her son's graduation and pray for him

The proud mother travelled with a bottle of olive oil, which she used to anoint her son after the ceremony. She prayed that he would achieve his dreams and becomes successful

Netizens who saw the social media post thronged the comment section to commend the mother for celebrating and praying for her son

A proud Ghanaian mother travelled from Aveme in the Volta region to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to witness her son’s graduation.

The woman did not come to witness the graduation empty-handed but went with a bottle of olive oil to pray for and anoint her son.

Ghanaian mother prays for her son on his graduation day at KNUST. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST

In a post by @VOICE_of_KNUST on X, the happy mother asked her son to kneel down in his graduation suit, and prayed for him.

As depicted in the post, the mother, wearing an all-white attire, prayed that her son is successful in all his future endeavours.

“After four years of dedication and hard work, a proud parent travelled from Aveme Beme in the Volta Region of Ghana to KNUST to bless her eldest son on his university graduation. She prayed for his path to be filled with good fortune and success.❤️🎓🎉.”

Netizens commend mum for praying

Netizens commend mum for praying

@obedshamo said:

“This guy will never be counted among the unemployed graduates. No man can quench a genuine mother's blessings.”

@RubbenOppong1 wrote:

“I affirm to your mama special prayers IJMN🤲🏽.”

@HM4986261451461 said:

“Wow. I love what I am seeing. This is indeed a blessing. This guy has graduated into ministry 😊😁😀.”

@nana_kwesigiant wrote:

“The laugh go make the prayers get stuck at teshie 🤣🤣😭.”

@Addawu_Dede said:

“Prayerful mother.”

@AmenyoWisdomEd1 wrote:

“Beautiful 😍.”

