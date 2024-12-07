A Ghanaian family has got netizens talking after carrying a woman they claim is 120 years old to cast her vote

A beautiful video of the incident which occurred at Abura, a suburb of Cape Coast, has surfaced on social media

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and expressed their A views in the comment section of the post

A family in the Central Region carried a 120-year-old lady to the polling station to cast her vote at a polling station.

The touching incident happened at Abura, a suburb of Cape Coast. In a heartwarming video which has surfaced on social media, the old lady introduced herself as Akua Adadzewaa.

The old lady's family, who didn't want to exclude her from the democratic exercise, had a young lady carry her to the polling station on her back.

Unfortunately, her name was not captured in the voter's register at the first polling station they carried her to and had to carry her to another station.

Source: YEN.com.gh