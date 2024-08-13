Ghanaian artist Criss Waddle has openly criticised Ghana's Football association for not celebrating Junior Agogo

The late footballer would have turned 45 years old on August 1, with former clubs remembering him

The Ghana Football Association and ex-footballers failed to remember the late former Nottingham Forest player

Ghanaian rapper, Criss Waddle has voiced out his frustration after the Ghana Football Association failed to acknowledge late footballer Junior Agogo on what could have been his 45th birthday.

The former Ghana international, who passed away five years ago, would have turned 45 on August 1, 2024.

Former club Nottingham Forest and fans of the English outfit took to social media to remember the legendary striker.

Junior Agogo and his teammates celebrate after scoring during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

“Remembering Junior Agogo on what would have been his 45th birthday," wrote Nottingham Forest on social media.

Seven days later, the rapper took to X to question the FA for not celebrating the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations star.

“Exactly a week ago, Nottingham Forest celebrated Junior Agogo on his 5th anniversary of his death and posted him to show appreciation for his services yet GFA & the official black star pages couldn’t show the same Gesture.kyeres3 black man dier,” he wrote.

Agogo played for the Black Stars between 2006 to 2009, representing Ghana at the 2008 Nations Cup as the Black Stars finished third.

Agogo's Ghana career makes him fan favourite

Despite having a relatively short career with the national team of Ghana, Agogo was a huge fan favourite, especially with his performance at the 2008 AFCON.

Agogo netted the winner in the quarter-final clash against Nigeria in Accra and by the time the tournament ended his was on the lips of many.

His imposing physical nature also endeared him to female fans, who thronged to the stadium just to watch him.

He made 27 appearances and scored 12 goals for the Black Stars.

Agogo remembered on 45th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that late Ghanaian forward, Junior Agogo would have turned 45 years old on August 1, 2024.

The former Black Stars and Nottingham Forest star sadly passed away on August 22, 2019, leaving football fans in a state of sadness.

However, his legacy stays on following his exploits with the Ghana national team during his playing career.

