Mama Mighty, a Ghanaian woman, celebrated the NDC’s 2024 election victory with energetic dancing during a church service

Dressed in white which she infused with NDC colours, she passionately thanked God by performing spirited moves in front of the church

Several social media users who watched the video applauded Mama Mighty for her impressive dance moves

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian woman was videoed dancing in her church to thank God for the National Democratic Congress (NDC's) victory in the 2024 elections held on December 7.

The elderly woman dressed in white did not hide her party affiliation and boldly infused NDC colours in her attire.

Elderly Ghanaian woman celebrates NDC's election win with energetic dance moves in church. Photo credit: @minas_klosette12 & @mightyoseiasibey

Source: TikTok

Mama Mighty, as she is popularly called on social media, joyfully danced which caught the attention of other congregants who could not help but be amazed.

Mama Mighty removed her shoes, moved to the front and did some leg moves while shaking her body. She indeed danced her heart out.

Earlier, Mama Mighty’s son shared a video asking her to change her clothes because he thought they were not the best. However, the woman said she was celebrating the NDC’s win and would not change her attire.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise Mama Mighty’s dance moves

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @minas_klosette12 on TikTok. Read them below:

Osikani Amponsah Fashion said:

“Please, those who saw her when she was about to go to the church should gather hear we are going to do conference thank you.”

ms_laryea wrote:

“😂😂😂😂😂Mama Mighty has done it ooo.”

Wuave Yuana gift said:

“No be mighty mama be this 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

mamanajat8mama wrote:

“Mama was indeed serious when she said she is bringing her NDC dressings to church 😁😁🥰🥰.”

@nimdeemaame2. said:

“So truly this woman😂😂took that dressing to church, 3ye zu ampa😂😂😂, God bless you mum.”

efyaeli1311 wrote:

“Eeeeiii this woman will not kill me with laughter 😂🥰.”

Ellen said:

“Where is Mighty, Mum I will come and learn your move. God bless you 🥰🙏.”

Elderly woman dances happily

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an elderly woman danced happily as she leaned against a house.

In a viral TikTok video, the lady moved and made hand gestures as she danced to showcase her skills.

The camera zoomed in focussing on her dance style, although her face remained somewhat hidden due to the distance from the lens.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh