A free-spirited Ghanaian granny created a buzz at a wedding ceremony after she took the stage to display her dancing skills

The old woman jumped on Ghanaian music duo, DopeNation's trending song to dance her heart out

Many netizens who chanced on the old woman's video applauded her effort in the comment section

An elderly Ghanaian woman stole the spotlight at a recent event after she took the dancefloor to showcase her talent.

The old lady displayed an impressive dancing skill that left attendees at a wedding ceremony awestruck.

An elderly woman boogies to Ghanaian afrobeat stars, DopeNation's zormizor viral hit song. Photo credit: @ohemaamayswise/TikTok & @ghdopenation/IG.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the unidentified granny stormed the dancefloor upon hearing the DJ blasting Ghanaian afrobeat song, zormizor produced by the most vibrant twins in Ghana's music industry, DopeNation.

The elderly Ghanaian woman boogied amid wiggling of her waist, for several minutes, leaving her audience amazed by the energy she exhibited considering her age.

Her energetic display proves that he was extremely bubbly and free-spirited during her prime as a young lady. It also shows that old age does not have to be boring.

Reactions to the elderly woman's dance exhibition

The video of the elderly Ghanaian woman was watched by over 50,000 people, garnering 52.4k likes and 769 comments, as of the time of drafting this report.

While commenting on the trending video, netizens were full of praise for the granny.

@Sis_Abena wrote"

"When the stubborn girl in your house get married happiness over everything."

De Camera also wrote:

"This is me at my 70."

@Mr Kay said:

"Gh can never make you bored."

@comfort also said:

"Grandma is not joking kraa oo."

@Abenah Gold03 commented:

"This how my old age will be like."

@Son of god also commented:

"Have a long life grandma."

@paulinaoduro had this to say:

"She looks like my grandma buh she is no more."

Granny reminisces about her life

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, an Ashaiman-based woman treated guests at a wedding to an exhibition of incredible dance moves.

The elderly woman, identified as Godmother, reminisced her past life as she boogied to an old-school American Hip-Hop song.

Godmother energetically displayed her dancing skills to the applause of the wedding guests.

