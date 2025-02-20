Al-Waasiu Abubakari: NSMQ Star Crowned Valedictorian at the University of Ghana

Al-Waasiu Abubakari, a former NSMQ star, has been crowned Valedictorian at the University of Ghana after graduating top of his class

He graduated with First Class Honours in Computer Engineering and an impressive FGPA of 3.97

The young man, a native of the Upper West Region, had his secondary education at Lassia-Tuolu SHS, where he excelled in the WASSCE

A former participant in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Al-Waasiu Abubakari, has achieved yet another remarkable milestone in his academic journey.

Al-Waasiu Abubakari was crowned the valedictorian of the College of Basic and Applied Sciences of the University of Ghana (UG).

During the second session of UG's February 2025, Congregation, the former NSMQ star was awarded First-Class Honours in Computer Engineering.

The brilliant young Ghanaian man graduated top of his class with an impressive Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 3.97 out of a possible 4.0.

A post on the UG's official Facebook page indicated that Al-Waasiu Abubakari's academic exploits were marked by determination and resilience, overcoming several challenges on his journey.

"A true inspiration, Al-Waasiu’s story reflects hard work, adaptability and a commitment to excellence. Congratulations," a portion of the Facebook post read.

Below is the Facebook post celebrating Al-Waasiu Abubakari's academic success:

Al-Waasiu Abubakari's academic journey

Al-Waasiu Abubakari hailed from Wa in the Upper West Region of Ghana and had his secondary education at the Lassia-Tuolu Senior High School (LASSEC).

The freshly minted university graduate was the shining star for the LASSEC when the school participated in the NSMQ competition many years ago.

After passing his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), he enrolled at the University of Ghana to study Computer Engineering.

Al-Waasiu Abubakari has won multiple awards, including the Alumni Prize for Best Level 200 Student in Sciences (2022) and the Sadhu T.L. Vaswani Award (Level 300).

His remarkable accomplishment at the undergraduate level, considering his tough background, proves that every dream is achievable with determination and hard work

The young man's academic success at the University of Ghana would inspire many of his peers from the Upper West Region to rise above whatever challenge confronting them.

Ghanaians congratulate Al-Waasiu Abubakari

Following the publication of his impressive academic achievements on Facebook, a section of Ghanaians thronged the comment section to congratulate him.

@Princess Zaato said:

"Congratulations, congratulations."

@Issahaku Almasudi also said:

"Congratulations to Abdul."

@Samuel Nene Amornortey Nyabu commented:

"Congratulations, Chief."

NSMQ winner name valedictorian

Earluer YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Fenny, a young Ghanaian man, was been named valedictorian of the Accra College of Medicine 2024 batch.

The brilliant young man also picked eight awards at the graduation ceremony, which was held in Accra early this year

In 2018, Benjamin was part of the St. Peter's SHS quiz team that won the prestigious NSMQ competition.

For his reward, Benjamin was awarded a fully funded scholarship to study medicine at the Accra College of Medicine.

