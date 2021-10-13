A resident of Kwabre Wawase in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti region has been reported to have allegedly murdered three persons following a dream he had

Kwadwo Adusei claimed that he murdered his friend, Kwasi Banahene, after seeing him trying to woo his fiancée from him

Adusei also killed his 84-year-old grandfather, Kwabena Nkrumah and Kwame Kwakye, a retired teacher

A recent publication by Myjoyonline.com shares that a 47-year-old man named Kwadwo Adusei has allegedly murdered two people following a dream he had, and a retired teacher.

The report indicated that Kwadwo Adusei, a palm wine tapper in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region, allegedly took his friend's life with claims that he saw him in a dream having an affair with the lady he was engaged to.

According to Myjoyonline.com, Adusei stabbed his grandfather and another man a day after his first murder.

His victims were Kwasi Banahene, 47, Kwabena Nkrumah, 84, and Kwame Kwakye, 86 years.

After his arrest, Adusei reportedly confessed to his neighbours that he murdered his friend, Banahene, because he saw him in his dream trying to win his fiancée over.

His reason for killing 84-year-old Kwabena Nkrumah was that in his dream, his grandfather gave his wife off to another man and spiritually made his manhood dysfunctional, Myjoyonline.com reported.

For 86-year-old Kwame Kwakye, a retired teacher, the suspect claimed he killed him while under the influence of alcohol.

