A Ghanaian landlady has won the admiration of her tenant, who appreciated her in a TikTok video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man expressed gratitude and appreciated the woman's kindness and the exceptional treatment he received from his landlady.

He noted that the woman provided them a comfortable place to stay and peace of mind. As a token of his appreciation, he harvested a bunch of plantains and said he would offer them to his landlady.

The young man, who was very proud of her landlady, praised her. In the video, he acknowledged that, unlike other cruel landlords/ladies, this woman has been very kind to them and deserved every praise.

He stated that the woman gave him free access to enjoy the plantains she planted in her house, unlike others who would pluck the plantains themselves.

The video, shared by @brandluxe.gh, has since gone viral, reaching over 2,000 people on TikTok.

Landlord plans to eject tenant

Meanwhile, a landlord planned to eject his tenant, who had just purchased an air conditioner.

The landlord, furious, noted that the tenant had been paying only GH¢100 monthly rent yet had gained enough money to buy a new AC.

Thus, he vowed to eject the tenant, justifying his decision by claiming that the man's actions indicated that he valued the AC more than his room.

Lady laments as landlord kicks sister out

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady was unhappy about how a landlord had treated her sister.

She stated that some homeowners were terrible, so it was important for people to run background checks on prospective landlords before renting their properties.

The lady seized the moment to ask Ghanaians for help securing another accommodation for her younger sister.

