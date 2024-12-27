A man discovered his wife had an emotional affair and blamed his absence and lack of compliments for her actions

Though she insists nothing physical happened, her dismissive attitude has left him heartbroken and questioning their marriage.

Social media users who heard the man's story sympathised with him and shared some solutions with him

A distraught husband has shared his heartbreak after discovering his wife had engaged in an emotional affair, blaming him for her actions.

The man explained that his job often takes him away from home, leaving him absent for about a week each month.

Wife says her husband is the reason she cheated in their marriage.

While he maintained regular calls and strived to be present emotionally when home, his wife cited his physical absence and lack of compliments as reasons for seeking attention elsewhere.

“I’ve always done my best to connect with her, but compliments weren’t a foundation of our relationship,” he said in a Facebook post.

However, his wife argued that these omissions left her feeling unseen and unappreciated, driving her to engage in flirtatious conversations with another man.

The affair remained in the “talking stage,” with their planned meetings thwarted by circumstances, including her early period. Despite her insistence that “nothing happened,” the husband felt betrayed upon discovering their messages.

Initially remorseful, the wife begged for forgiveness, but her attitude soon shifted. She suggested the blame was shared, citing the couple’s declining intimacy and her husband’s busy schedule.

“You should be thanking God you found out before it went further,” she added, downplaying the situation.

The husband is now contemplating a temporary separation but fears it may lead to the permanent collapse of their marriage.

Netizens advise man in dilemma

Netizens advise man in dilemma

Ivy Chara Owusuaa Yeboah said:

"You’re not responsible for her cheating ! She’s gaslighting you! If she felt she was lacking anything in the relationship, she should have discussed it with you!"

Louis Mawutor Azumah wrote:

"If you sweep this under the carpet, it'll surely happen another day, another year. Accept the reality that you are with a cheating wife or refuse and move on. No matter what, she'll cheat one day with little mistake from you and justify it."

Sherry Thesolotraveler said:

"Marriage is worth the fight."

Oheneba Eben-Ezer wrote:

"Moving forward with her, discuss the possible means to make her feel not alone even in absence and what you can do to spark up your romantic relationship wit her. This should be an upon discussion without temperament."

Kwaku Opare Ofori said:

"She's still talking to the guy. Get elders involved sharp."

Woman cheats on husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a married Ghanaian woman confessed to cheating on her husband.

In a video, the woman told Auntie Naa she cheated because her husband neglected her and failed to give her chop money.

Netizens took to the video's comments section to share their opinions on the matter.

