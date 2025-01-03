A Ghanaian based in Canada has narrated how he travelled from Ghana through some countries to Canada, where he is now a citizen

The man said he had to go through the desert for days and encounter harsh conditions to achieve his dream

Several netizens who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the man's story

A Ghanaian man living in Canada shared his journey from Ghana to Canada, where he is now a citizen and is living comfortably.

The man said he has lived in Canada for about 10 to 11 years and is now a citizen.

Source: UGC

In a video on X, the man said he was a member of the Ghana Supporters Union and travelled with the group to the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations, which Egypt hosted.

“I have been here for between 10 to 11 years now. I travelled in the desert to Israel. During the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations 2006 hosted by Egypt, I was part of the Supporters Union. So, when I got to Egypt I decided not to return to Ghana. So, I travelled to Israel. I spent 52 days in the desert from Egypt to Israel.”

After staying in Israel for one year, the man was caught by the authorities for staying illegally in the country. He was to be deported to his country of origin.

“I was caught in Israel after staying there for one year. So, I told the officials that I was from Canada, and they deported me to Canada. When I got to Canada, I went to seek asylum and now I am a citizen.”

Netizens comment on man’s relocation to Canada

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@edem_DemsLfc said:

“This is so wrong. What if you get deported or he now has every document which i believe should be true.”

@Maxibrown2 wrote:

“Everyone and en destiny. Good luck to him.”

@KingJerub said:

“Hard guy! 😂.”

@papayaw707 wrote:

“Their mouth will one day get them into trouble p33.”

@WonderBlend1 said:

“Herh, the is smart. 🤣🤣🤣.”

@skykidhazard_ wrote:

“All be favour and luck. Any other person try, he or she will die trying.”

@chairman607 said:

“Wow hard guy.”

@Bismillahi41675 wrote:

“Do you know what I'm thinking 😂😂...”

@abynahstrissel said:

“I will start my journey tonight 😪.”

@Nanakayanfield wrote:

“A friend told me neva keep ur passport arnd u if u knw u are nt coming back to ur mother country anytime soon.if possible koraa burn it nd continue ur journey.”

Source: YEN.com.gh