A video of Ghanaian TikTok star, Skpapa, complaining about the high cost of rent in the country has sparked conversation on social media

According to Skpapa, Ghanaian youths are struggling to afford accommodation due to exorbitant rent charges

A section of Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section to share their individual experiences with landlords and homeowners

A popular Ghanaian TikTok star has taken to social media to lament the high cost of rent in the country.

The TikTok star, known as Skpapa, said young folks, particularly students, are struggling to afford accommodation in major cities such as Kumasi.

He, consequently, pleaded with landlords and accommodation agents within the enclave of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to reconsider their rent charges to mitigate the plights of the youths.

Speaking in a TikTok video, Skpapa said most of the rooms were not even worth the prices being charged per month.

"We are begging those of you who have built hostels at Kotey, we beg you, the rent is too expensive for the students. We are all Ghanaians so, you sometimes need to reconsider your prices," he said.

"Your rooms are expensive. Because there are a lot of students around, so even when you manage to build something small, you still want to charge exorbitant rents. These are all part of the reasons we are suffering in the country. They are your kids, we beg you, please rent charges are too expensive," he added.

Below is Skpapa complaining in the TikTok video:

Ghanaians support Skpapa's high rent concerns

Ghanaians on social media who came across Skpapa's video thronged the comment section to share their experiences with landlords and homeowners in Ghana.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions to the video below:

@missiah Vincent said:

"No government come talk about this renting issue in Ghana right now, the prices getting worse is no good at all as a Ghanaian is too much for renting issue in Ghana it's very very bad."

@01_DEALERS_COLLECTION also said:

"Security too dey low oo every week Akwashie collect boys it's like there is no MP or DCE here ooo risky everywhere."

@Joebaron4 commented:

"Come to Umat where you will pay school fees of 4 thousand and pay 7 thousand cedis hostel fees for just one academic year, which is 8 months."

@kwesiacheampong21 also commented:

"Hmm...this reminds me of how I used to commute from the Bokankye area to Tech every day because of the exorbitant prices of hostels at Tech herh!"

Lady laments using her savings for rent

Meanwhile, in a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady took to social media to weep after using her life savings to pay rent.

In the viral video, the young lady was seen counting the money while crying and complaining about the exorbitant rent prices in Accra.

Many who came across the video thronged the comment section to sympathise with her.

