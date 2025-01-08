A video of a Ghanaian man displaying a stack of burnt cash has surfaced on social media

The man reportedly lost all the money after his shop caught fire, leaving the money he had saved in the shop destroyed

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken as they sympathised with the man in the comments section

A young Ghanaian man has shared a video of an enormous amount of money he lost to a fire outbreak.

According to reports in a video making rounds on social media, the money got destroyed when the man's shop caught fire. He lost his goods and a vast sum of money in his shop.

On social media, the man displayed his tremendous loss, which included GH¢200, GH¢100, GH¢50 notes, and other denominations, all of which had been destroyed by the fire.

Watch the video below:

Kantamanto razed down by wildfire

The video of the young man showing his burnt money popped up after the fire outbreak at Kantamanto. The popular secondhand market in Ghana was destroyed by a fierce fire on January 2, 2025.

Traders at the market lost all their goods to the fire, leaving them with huge losses. The situation has left many heartbroken and wondering how to recover their losses.

Nonetheless, some individuals and politicians have donated some cash to the victims of the Kantamanto fire.

Nana Kwame Bediako of the New Force Movement, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Alan Kyerematen of the Movement for Change have all donated cash to the victims of the fire.

Watch the video below:

Netizens concerned over burnt cedi notes

Netizens who saw the video of the burnt money expressed deep concern in the comments section. Many questioned why the man did not save his money in the bank but chose to hide the money in his shop.

@duahrafia wrote:

"How can u leave money in your shops."

@amywilliams7579 wrote:

"Eeii my heart."

@nana_ama_amowah wrote:

"He has to take it to the bank they will give it back to him."

afyaspicy wrote:

"Take it to the bank."

@dimple_dorrent wrote:

"So people keep money in their shops?"

@thefinancialevangelist20 wrote:

"Matthew 6:19-21."

@geniusy_arts wrote:

"Take it to the bank."

@jxtcalme_kwadwo wrote:

"Don’t we have banks in the country?"

@asare1532 wrote:

"Take it to GCB , they will give u half of it."

Man counts his losses after Kantamanto fire

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man lost all his goods to the Kantamanto fire outbreak. In a video, the devastated man lamented his losses, stating that his goods worth millions of Ghana cedis had been burnt in the fire.

He noted that traders at the market did not deserve such a fate, given their contributions to the state. He argued that the traders pay their taxes and duties when travelling.

The video of the young man crying out over his losses touched the hearts of many netizens.

