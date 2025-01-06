A post made by Nigel Gaisie following the release of William Ato Essien from prison has got people talking

The outspoken man of God claimed that he prophesied that Ato Essien would not serve his full jail term

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the disclosure by Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has caused a stir online after William Ato Essien, the former CEO of the now-defunct Capital Bank, was released from prison.

This comes after he took to Facebook to express delight that the embattled business was now a free man.

Nigel Gaisie rejoices as Ato Essien gets released from prison. Photo credit: @Nigel Gaisie/Facebook @Good evening Ghana/YouTube

He shared a screenshot of an earlier post of a prophetic declaration he reportedly made on Facebook, in which he disclosed that Ato Essien would not spend 15 years in prison.

"Who remembers...The Exact Prophecy I was inspired to give about this case before it even began, guess.Sad moments but the Lord Just told me this afternoon thus *HE WILL COME OUT SOON…..the 15 years will not STAND....PNG."

Reacting to President Akufo-Addo's presidential pardon of Ato Essien, Nigel Gaisie said his prophetic declaration on the issue vindicates him as a true prophet, adding that insults from naysayers do not bother him in performing his duties.

"I always tell my handlers; thus, they should not worry much when the people who have not set their eyes on me in the flesh are crucifying me with all sorts of wicked and ungodly missiles because a true prophet of the Lord Jesus Christ is known by TIME.....When the boss(Ato Essien) of Capital Bank was jailed(October 12), I quickly took INTEREST and prayed about it.

"The holy spirit answered me on the spot, and I made a post about it.....BELOW IS YOUR EVIDENCE...God has prophets because I was inspired to be emphatic. The years won't stand, AND IT HAS COME TO PASS. N.B..I saw something again about him, I will be humbled to get in touch with him because that one too will happen....I am privileged to be by his side. Thank YouJesus.

Post pulled down

Following a press release stating that President Akufo-Addo had not granted Ato Essien clemency, Nigel Gaisie deleted his Facebook post.

Netizens react to Nigel Gaisie's post

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post celebrated Nigel Gaisie regarding his prophecy.

Prince Anson Yevu commented:

"Me I dey fear you oo. 2020, you asked your followers to write their name and you will prophesied for them. I did and what you told me was accurate. Since then I'm even afraid to ask for a prophecy.

Ernest K Sefa added:

"Papa you inspire me to continue to serve God because whenever I hear and see you're on air I'm always quick to write something. Papa God bless you again."

Ankomah Derrick added:

"U are indeed a prophet of God, Dr, ERIC OFORI NTOW JNR told me this some yrs ago

