A Ghanaian man has achieved a major milestone abroad by gaining promotion in the US Army.

According to the caption of the video, the Ghanaian man has been promoted to Sergeant in the US Army.

A Ghanaian man becomes a sergeant in the US Army after relocating abroad for greener pastures. Photo credit: @jayandlamia/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on the TikTok page of his wife, @jayandlamia, the Ghanaian man was sighted looking dapper in his new military uniform.

"Celebrating every milestone with you. Congratulations Sergeant. More and more promotions Insha Allah," the caption read.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh also showed the moment the Ghanaian man, accompanied by his wife, took his new oath of office at a short ceremony.

Aside from his wife, friends and other relatives of the young man graced the passing out ceremony to support him.

A Sergeant in the US Army is a group of soldiers, especially privates, in daily tasks.

This means that the Ghanaian man will lead about four soldiers, which is the smallest element in the US Army's organisational structure.

According to Indeed, a Sergeant in the US Army usually earns $2,849.40 (GH¢42,273.61) to $4,413.30, equivalent to GH¢65,475.59, per month.

Ghanaians congratulate the US Army Sergeant

After the video of his oath of enlistment ceremony was shared, some Ghanaians on social media who chanced on it thronged the comment section to congratulate him.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to the video, which had garnered significant reactions online.

@Zarah_Broni said:

"Alhamdulillah Ya Allah My Sister And Her Husband Is Really Grateful To You. A Big Congratulations Hubby."

@JayandLamia replied:

"Alhamdulillah to Allah. Thank you so much."

@Geraldinepd also said:

"I always wish for you, Mia, a lovely, respectful and enjoyable relationship with him. I'm so happy for you, dear friend."

@JayandLamia replied:

"Mi amorrrrrrrr, Gracias bebé Te extraño y espero que nos volvamos a encontrar pronto."

@sheis_muslimgirl commented:

"What is beautiful than this."

@user974739757659 also commented:

"Congratulations to u dearies."

Source: YEN.com.gh