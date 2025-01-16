A video of a young lady's reaction after she gained admission to study at the UCC has melted hearts online

The lady, in a conversation with her sister, confessed that she would have quit working at church if she was denied admission to the university of her choice

A young Ghanaian lady melted hearts online after a video of how she reacted after getting admission to the University of Cape Coast(UCC) surfaced online.

The video, which has taken social media by storm, showed the lady in a delighted state after she received news of her admission to UCC.

Left in joy and disbelief, she confided in her sister during a conversation that she worried the university may have denied her admission.

She said she took the matter to heart and sought God's intervention.

"Today I had covenant with God and said if by Friday, I don't get a sign I would stop working in your house."

The lady was enveloped in joy as she jumped from one place to the other, trying to come to terms with the fact that she would finally become a student of UCC.

Her sister, who seemed astounded by her reaction, recounted how she often urged her to calm down because she would gain admission to the Cape Coast-based university.

The post also disclosed that attending UCC had always been the young lady's dream, hence her reaction.

"She was actually crying in the morning cause the way she wanted to go there. Yours is on the way," the caption read.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian commend lady on her UCC admission

Netizens who thronged the video's comment section celebrated the young lady on gaining admission to UCC.

@vigilant commented:

"Congrats, dear. Oh lord of admissions kindly locate me errr."

G indicated:

"Awwwn congratulations, But be ready for 6:30am class good luck"

Ishmael Dê Nhyiraba reacted:

"I tap into her blessings in the Mighty name of Jesus Christ."

Kwame_Zain added:

"This was me last night herrhhhh the joy."

mae bae added:

"I tap into your blessing amen I shall testify amen. congratulations

Desmo reacted:

"6:30 lectures go make am vex soon no hard feelings."

Ama Churches wrote:

"Congratulations to her, we are waiting for you."

Ama🌹 subdon added:

"Pls how did she got the admission did she called them or wat pls explain."

UCC ranked the best school in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Cape Coast achieved an enviable feat after being ranked the best university in Ghana.

The ranking was done by the US News and World Report Global Universities Rankings.

UCC ranked 29th in Africa, above the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, which ranked 30th. The University of Ghana ranked 33.

The US News and World Report Global Universities Rankings covered 2,250 universities. The University of Cape Coast released a statement celebrating the ranking.

