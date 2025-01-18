Rosa Monique, a Ghanaian woman with systemic scleroderma, was denied a PhD scholarship at KNUST in 2020 due to her health condition

Undeterred, she applied for and secured funding through the GNPC scholarship, where her potential was fully acknowledged

After Rosa Monique shared her experience, several social media users thronged the comment section to state their thoughts

Rosa Monique, a Ghanaian lady living with systemic scleroderma, has opened up about being denied a PhD scholarship at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) due to her health condition.

Systemic scleroderma is a rare chronic disease characterized by widespread fibrosis and abnormalities in the skin, joints, and internal organs.

Rosa Monique says KNUST denied her a PhD scholarship because of her disability. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, Rosa said she applied for a PhD programme at KNUST in 2020 and was shortlisted for a scholarship. She attended the scholarship interview and confidently answered all the questions posed to her.

However, during the session, the panel chair informed her that her health condition would hinder her ability to complete the program, effectively ending her chances of securing the scholarship.

Despite the setback, Rosa did not allow this discrimination to deter her. She applied for a Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) scholarship and received a completely different experience.

At GNPC, she was warmly received, her potential was acknowledged, and she successfully secured funding for her academic pursuits.

Her story has sparked conversations online, with many expressing solidarity and calling for policies that eliminate discrimination in academia and beyond.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to KNUST rejection

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Rosa Monique's story shared by @eddie_hub on X. Read them below:

@D_Adu_gyamfi said:

"My initial response when she finished talking about her experience with the KNUST panel was 'Ghanaians can be ignorant about disability'. However, when the video finished, I realised that it had nothing to do with Ghanaians, because another Ghanaian institution gave her the scholarship. It was the KNUST panel who was ignorant."

@SuroNyameNipa wrote:

"She should have just sued the school."

@Abdul_Wahab045 said:

"Meanwhile University of Ghana, gives special attention to students with disabilities. Hmm smh."

@KwameAntwi_B wrote:

"Felt embarrassed it was my own uni that denied her but also happy for her that eventually she got the scholarship. ❤️."

@JMHorlortu said:

"As a society that constantly preaches equity and inclusion, you’d expect leaders in our public institutions to exhibit tolerance and appreciation for special students. Imagine if she wasn’t as bold as she is and GNPC hadn’t saved the day. She’s definitely making it to the top."

@TheOracle_Doomz wrote:

"Some of the higher-ups have such a bad attitude, it's not just discouraging, it's a real insult and it hurts."

@_NanaCwesi_ said:

"If this is true, then KNUST was unfair to her."

@Cnelgh wrote:

"Aww Rosa , a very kind lady."

@KwasiOmole said:

"My Engineering mate in Knust . Very strong woman,Emefa."

Source: YEN.com.gh