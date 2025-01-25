Efya Dragon is trending on social media after she provided an update on her health to Avram Ben Moshe in a video

The popular TikToker lamented that her condition had not improved despite going to many health facilities across the country

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video wished the young lady a speedy recovery

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Efya Dragon has got many people feeling sad after she provided a disturbing update on her health.

This happened after she joined a TikTok live video hosted by Avram Moshe to share her ordeal and efforts being made to regain full fitness.

Efya Dragon opens up on her health in a trending video. Photo credit: @Sammy Kay Media/YouTube

Source: Youtube

The former Date Rush contestant explained that her woes started last year when she began to feel dizzy very frequently and faced difficulty sleeping at night.

"For almost one year, I feel dizzy quite often. I am unable to sleep. And it worsens at night. It feels like someone is pulling my hand when I sleep. Now that I am talking to you, I don't sleep on my bed; I sleep on the floor."

The pretty influencer said she had been to numerous hospitals and undergone several tests, hoping to find out the cause of her illness, yet to no avail.

Efya Dragon also took to her TikTok page to deny claims by some that she feigned illness as part of her move to seek attention and chase clout.

"I will never use sickness to look for trends. I have been battling this sickness for almost a year," the video's caption read in part.

Ghanaians wish Efya Dragon a speedy recovery

Social media users who reacted to the videos wished Efya Dragon a speedy recovery.

Marcelo Dhe General indicated:

"Aww, sorry. Everything will be fine. We will pray for you. May God be with you. It is my dream to see you one-on-one. You are my favourite."

The Darling girl indicated:

"Every sickness you battling shall heal in Jesus name."

samuelantwi433 wrote:

"Efya, I might be the only person who understands what you are going through because a similar thing happened to me last two years. See, you are not sick physically the more you force it."

Ras Save indicated:

"The only naturally beautiful queen on tiktok without makeup, how I wish I can take you to my village and do some serious spiritual investigations for you all this fake ppl in Accra."

asBuju246 indicated:

"Speedy recovery dear. I will remember you in my prayers. Insha Allah you will be healed. Nothing will happen to you. I pray Ya Allah heal you and grant you good health. Aamen."

The Empire Queen added:

"People don’t know about these two conditions but that’s how it is. You will spend so much and you will go back and forth to the hospital until you discover it’s either panic attacks or Gerd."

Efya Dragon promises SHS boy a new phone

YEN.com.gh reported that Efya Dragon recently earned admiration after she promised to give an SHS boy a new iPhone.

This happened after the boy was scammed by some individuals in Circle, Accra.

The TikToker felt sad for the St John's Grammar Senior High School student and urged him to contact her on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh