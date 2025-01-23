An emotional video of a woman trying her marriage outfit on has surfaced on social media

The woman noted that she could not wear the dress on the scheduled day for the wedding since she lost her groom days before the ceremony

It's been five years already, and she stated in her video that she wears the outfit to church

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A beautiful lady's dream of becoming a married woman five years ago did not materialise due to unfortunate incidents.

In a video which has since gone viral on TikTok, the lady indicated that in 2020, she planned for her wedding and made a lovely outfit for the special day.

Young lady tries her wedding outfit on five years later. Image source: Debbys palace

Source: TikTok

However, things did not go as expected since the wedding did not come off. Later, her groom-to-be died, worsening matters.

People marry for good

Many people who fall in love wish to seal their relationship with marriage, hoping to find a source of happiness, fulfilment, and a deeper connection with another human being.

Studies consistently show that married individuals tend to report higher levels of happiness and life satisfaction. Research also indicates that a spouse's companionship and support can provide a buffer against stress and anxiety.

Lady's dream of marrying gets truncated

Unfortunately, the young woman's desire to permanently settle with her lover, whose identity was not disclosed, was shortlived due to the aforementioned circumstances.

Despite all she went through, the lady found solace and bounced back five years later.

In her video, she revealed that she had repurposed her beautiful wedding dress into a church outfit.

Many people who fall in love wish to seal their relationship with marriage.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathised with young man

The young woman's video has triggered mixed reactions on social media. Her heartbreaking story touched the hearts of many. Netizens who saw the post sympathised with her in the comments section and wished her better luck in her next relationship.

@Nana Oforiwaa wrote:

"Awww Sorry wa…Restoration is here."

@Dr. TeezBliss wrote:

"God is doing it for you this year. your joy shall be full. Psalm 71:21."

@AOT TV wrote:

"YOU ARE STRONG WOMAN GOD WILL RESTORE YOU."

@Alot Cakes and Treats Ibadan wrote:

"Your Joy is restored in Jesus name."

@benevolentlove wrote:

"The lord will make it."

@Selina Zinchuk wrote:

"God got this."

Ghanaian lady tries her gown on

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman whose wedding was abruptly cancelled two years ago had found a way to reclaim her special day. On the second anniversary of her cancelled wedding, she decided to try on her wedding gown, creating a moment of reflection and healing.

Two years ago, the wedding of the young lady who shared the post via a TikTok account @Sikastylecollection was cancelled. Although she did not disclose the reasons behind the cancellation, she acknowledged that the incident broke her.

After listening to the lady's story, netizens who saw the video were heartbroken. Many took to the comment section to share their views, while others sympathised with her over the unfortunate incident.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh