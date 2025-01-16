Videos of Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's daughter's honeymoon have surfaced on social media, leaving many in awe

The young woman, who is the spiritual daughter of the renowned preacher recently tied the knot with her sweetheart

Netizens who saw the videos were impressed and expressed their views in the comments section of the post

Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's daughter and husband have embarked on a heartwarming honeymoon.

A newlywed couple was spotted having a great time together. Beautiful videos of their romantic getaway have surfaced online.

The couple were seen cruising on a boat. The footage, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the couple dressed casually and happily glowing as they cruised across the serene waters.

The Adomi Bridge, one of Ghana’s most renowned landmarks, provided a breathtaking backdrop that added to the romantic ambience of the outing.

Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, leader of the Believers Worship Centre, is well-known for his massive following and spiritual influence in Ghana.

It is common for his followers to refer to themselves as his 'sons' and 'daughters' due to their deep connection to his teachings.

Watch the video below:

The bride is the general manager of Adom Kyei Duah's Second Chance Television. Her affiliation with the revered pastor has further fueled public interest in the honeymoon.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate Adom Kyei Duah's daughter

Netizens who saw the video of Stephen Adom Kyei Duah and her husband having a great time together were impressed.

Many tapped into the marriage, praying for such a beautiful union in the comments section. Others also congratulated the couple and wished them well in their marriage.

@Abi's wrote:

"Mr and Mrs kyei boadi. Miss you Esther."

@Adomba Bernice wrote:

"I tap into ur blessings in the name of Adom Nyame Amen."

@Animah Chris wrote:

"Adom Nyame bless you guys."

@User5600216967616 wrote:

"Mr and Mrs Boadi i jealous you guys chilling be that waao."

@Kaakyire wrote:

"I tap into blessings."

@ummulkulsum02 wrote:

"I tap into your blessings."

@gm wrote:

"l love your union Mr and Mrs Kyei Boadi more love."

@joycensiah85 wrote:

"WHERE IS MY ELOQUENT PRESENTER."

@estheratata wrote:

"I tad into grace iso happy for you."

@Enyo wrote:

"In law."

@Royalty JASPER wrote:

"Congratulations guys."

@328 wrote:

"Marriage sweet lovely family adom ooo."

@Eno Anima wrote:

"Mr Kyei papabi."

@Mary Afful wrote:

"Aww am so happy for you Mr and Mrs."

@Philadel Akosua wrote:

"Our handsome husband."

@Janet Ansah wrote:

"Hmmm adom oo."

@mina scheneider wrote:

"Dat's our brother better still our inlaw oooooh."

