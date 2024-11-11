A Ghanaian lady based abroad has narrated the difficult start to life she faced while living in Germany

In an interview, Rosie said she had moved to join her husband but became homeless after he passed

Her story touched a section of Ghanaians on social media who saw the video on Zionfelix's Instagram page

A young Ghanaian woman living in Europe has opened up about the sad ordeal she faced when she moved to Germany.

The lady, known as Rosie, said she relocated to the country to join her husband, a German national, after marriage.

Rosie, a Ghanaian lady in Europe opens up about her life abroad and how she became homeless. Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

However, after a couple of years in the European country, life took a drastic turn when her husband died, she said.

Speaking to Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Rosie said she lost everything, including her apartment and job, after her German husband passed on.

As a result, she became homeless in the cold weather of Germany.

Before relocating to her husband's home country, the Ghanaian lady said she was a 'big girl' who made good money from her job as a dancer and video vixen.

"I was a big girl in Ghana, but I became homeless in Germany after my husband died…. My bosses sacked me from work," she told Zionfelix.

Rosie said her situation got worse to the extent that she contemplated returning home to Ghana but was talked out of it by an immigration officer who encouraged her to stay.

"I really wanted to go back home, but sometimes you feel like you are a disappointment to yourself and to your family," she stated.

With perseverance and God's special grace, Rosie said her situation turned around after she got a new job.

She now owns a salon in Germany and thanked God and the immigration officer who talked her out of returning home.

Netizens react to Rosie's story

Netizens who chanced on video excerpts of Rosie's interview with Zionfelix on Instagram shared their views on her story.

@beoluxbeauty said:

"@hairby_rosieberlin your story very impressive and inspiring. I hope this finds its way to someone who’s thinking of giving up. May God bless and multiply the work of your hands."

@msugar_banana also said:

"@hairby_rosieberlin I’m proud of you for not giving up on your dreams. Owning a business in Germany isn’t a joke."

@hairby_rosieberlin replied:

"Janito !!Sweetie ,thank you so much. Our dreams became reality. I miss you wai."

German-based lady urges Ghanaians to move abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady in Germany urged her fellow citizens back home to relocate abroad when they get the chance.

The lady said that opportunities abound in overseas countries and any hardworking Ghanaian could easily make a living abroad if they are not lazy.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh