Albert Appiah Kubi, a Ghanaian mechanic in Canada, shared how much he earns monthly working abroad

He encouraged other Ghanaians who hope to travel abroad to learn a trade since people with such skills are in high demand abroad

After Albert Appiah Kubi shared his story, several social media users who watched the video shared their opinions

Albert Appiah Kubi, a Ghanaian man living in Canada, shared his monthly salary and said his income has helped give his family a better future.

He said he works with a white-owned mechanic shop where he is the second in command.

Albert Appiah Kubi tells DJ Nyaami he earns over GH¢74,000 as a mechanic without certification. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Albert Appiah Kubi said he earns $22 (GH¢327.80) per hour. He works 10 to 12 hours daily and earns $5,000 (GH¢74,499.05) monthly.

Albert Appiah Kubi said he saves GH¢22,000 monthly from his salary.

He explained that after his basic school education, his parents moved him from Tepa to Accra because of his stubbornness to learn a trade.

In Accra, he learnt auto spraying. Though he earned a decent income, Albert realized saving substantial capital in Ghana was difficult.

In 2007, he secured a visa to Canada, determined to change his life.

When he arrived in Canada, Albert struggled with immigration processes, but his contacts helped him settle. By the end of his first day in Canada, Albert was working as a mechanic.

Albert Appiah Kubi encouraged other Ghanaians who wanted to travel abroad to learn a trade since they paid better abroad. He said that skilled workers are always in demand abroad.

Netizens comment on salary of Ghanaian in Canada

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@mastermind-oy7sj said:

"I’m happy for this gentleman.. all the best bro."

@jaypremp wrote:

"I was feeling this interview until he said he gets paid $22 an hour. That is close to minimum wage here, and its not much money because cost of living is very high in Toronto, so he's exaggerating a bit on some of the things he's saying. If you dont believe me google it. The companies are fighting for him because they are robbing him. He should be paid much more for what he's doing, at least $30 + an hour. He's only taking home about $43K per year. Very soon his eyes will be open and demand what he's worth. All the best to you sir 💯."

@hisholiness2010 said:

"Skilled work, the new normal to make it big worldwide 🎉."

@francisboateng2068 wrote:

"Graduates are making triple of what he's making."

@adamskoduah7421 said:

"My brother stop talking about certificate if you don't have one don't condemn it. Certificate has help a lot of us."

Ghanaian nurse shares breakdown of her salary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse in the UK gave a detailed breakdown of her monthly salary.

In a TikTok video, the lady shared some budgeting tips and how she manages to survive using her monthly salary.

Several people on social media thronged the comment section to share their opinions.

