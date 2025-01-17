A University of Ghana lecturer has opened up about his large poultry farm in the video which has since gone viral

The lecturer indicated that he's made a lot from his farm after investing a huge sum of money into the business

He also highlighted some challenges he's faced in his business, including claims of being sabotaged by the government

A law lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Kwame Gyan, has established a large poultry farm.

The lecturer, who has combined academia with entrepreneurship, noted in a video that he invested US$7 million, the equivalent of GH¢104,331,812.20, into his business.

Speaking on his gains, he noted that poultry farming has been a profitable venture that has fetched him a lot. His farm produces 1,800 crates of eggs per day.

Poultry farming in Ghana

Poultry farming involves raising various birds for commercial purposes, such as chickens, ducks, and turkeys.

While Ghana has a history in poultry farming, it faces challenges from cheaper imports. The country's poultry demand significantly exceeds local production, with imports filling a substantial portion of the market gap.

John Mahama promises to introduce poultry policy

Before being elected Ghana's fourteenth president, John Dramani Mahama promised a boost in poultry farming. The renowned politician promised to provide day-old chicks with other incentives to support poultry farming and curb the country's high unemployment rate.

Ahead of implementing President Mahama's policy, Professor Gyan seems to be seeing the benefits of the venture.

Prof Gyan highlights plans to expand, challenges

In his video, Professor Kwame Gyan discussed his intention to expand his farm. He noted that he sought funds to grow his business under the previous administration but did not get the needed support.

According to the video, he contacted the One District One Factory project coordinators to help get funds, but to no avail.

He noted that he needs an extra $6 million to expand it to a 1.2 million bird capacity, which can produce over 50,000 eggs per day.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian lecturer's comment

Netizens who saw the video of the renowned lecturer speaking on his farm expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some were impressed with his work, others doubted some of his claims.

@nkrumahboateng wrote:

"Unless he bought ready to lay layers, I doubt anyone can get birds laying in a month. Impossible. I should know. I'm a poultry farmer. And even if he did buy that, it's sold based on ur order so atleast a 6 month period. Again not possible."

@KwesiHubert wrote:

"Dude watch the documentary before you rush to say anything lol."

@KwameOd66102827 wrote:

"A lecturer in Ghana will retire without earning up to $3m his entire career. He can only accrue that money $7m if he’s into some investments with company’s etc. besides his farm size and the quoted amount doesn’t add up. My cousin has over 50k birds but never seen $1m before."

@withAlvin wrote:

"Looking at the facility. But $7m be too much o. Anaa? Eh you people know $1m?"

@KwesiHubert wrote:

"If you think $7m is too much for a poultry farm, think again."

@jak_spark wrote:

"Why are people concerned about the $7m. Some come with 1ghc investment, and we complain. Now, we have a true investment value for a business, and we are still complaining."

Source: YEN.com.gh