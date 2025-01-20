A Ghanaian lady who relocated abroad for greener pastures has taken to social media to beg for help to return home

The young lady said she was taken to Spain by her uncle but after a few months of living with him, he started maltreating her and later threw her out of his house

Ghanaians who came across the video thronged the comment section to console and offer her support

Florence Sarpong, a 23-year-old Ghanaian who relocated to Spain recently, has been left stranded

She said she was in Ghana pursuing tertiary education at a teacher training college when her uncle who lives in Barcelona came for her to join him abroad.

A 23-year-old Ghanaian lady stranded in Spain begs for help. Photo credit: |@eddie_wrt/TikTok.

However, after relocating abroad with her uncle, Florence said he started maltreating her a few months after living together.

She said the situation got worse to the extent that her uncle eventually threw her out of his house, forcing her to become homeless in the cold streets of Barcelona.

Florence, in a heartbreaking TikTok video, called on Ghanaians both home and abroad to come to her rescue.

"Please, my fellow Ghanaians, I need your help. I'm stuck in Spain, and my living condition is not good. It was better for me in Ghana. I was a very good student in teacher training college, and my uncle came for me to bring me to seek greener pastures. But he himself who brought me here was maltreating me and then I was thrown out of the house," she said.

"And where I'm staying, my living condition is not good. Please, I need your help. Whatever help that you can offer, I really need your help. I want to come back to Ghana, but I have not found a job yet to pay for a plane ticket," she added.

Florence reportedly hails from Berekum in the Bono East Region of Ghana and has a 5-year-old son, whom she left with her mother to travel with her uncle to Spain.

Ghanaians react to Florence's video

After sharing her heartbreaking story on TikTok, some Ghanaians who chanced on the video reacted with many offering to help her.

@mutawakil Abdul Muhsin said:

"Insha Allah. the almighty Allah will surely do it for you and for dos who are going through a lot like this. but just mark it on the work u will ok."

@nanaakuakonadu also said:

"Am from Berekum too and am in Spain malaga,I will like to help u, contact me please."

@OBI NTEASEƐ commented"

"Don't go to Ghana we are ready to help you. please how can I get you. I'm in Zaragoza."

@Marckeyz also commented:

"May God help you my sister! There’s nothing can not do! He will send someone your way to rescue you okay. Be strong and have faith in Jesus Christ."

Source: YEN.com.gh