A video of a young man defending Mohammed Abdul-Salam's appointment as NLA boss has gone viral

He explained that he stakes the lotto as a Muslim and sees nothing wrong with Abdul-Salam's appointment

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the man's remarks

A Ghanaian Muslim man has slammed people questioning Mohammed Abdul-Salam's appointment as the National Lottery Authority Acting Director-General.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, the young man was interviewed by GHONE TV and downplayed claims that Abdul-Salam should have turned the role based on his religious beliefs.

A young Muslim man comes to the defence of Mohammed Abdul-Salam as the new NLA boss. Photo credit: @GHONE TV/Facebook @sammiawuku/X

As a Muslim himself, the young man indicated that he is a lottery enthusiast, adding that it has become a major source of income for him and many of his belief.

"They are saying the man is Muslim, so he cannot control the NLA. We all stake lotto; even the Mallams do it. Lotto is just a game. I have seen big, big Mallams all staking lotto. No one is perfect except God."

He concluded by urging Mohammed Abdul-Salam to give his best in his new position.

At the time of filing this report, the post had raked in over 100,000 views and 1,000 comments.

Ghanaians react to views on NLA appointment

Ghanaians who thronged the video's comments section shared diverse opinions on the young man's statements, regarding his decision to commend the NLA boss for accepting the role.

Abass Abdallah Gambeidu commented:

"This is not funny. It's haram as simple as that. The rules are set but to adher to it is a choice."

Benjamin Alicoe indicated:

"There are muslims and Christians who work for alcholic beverage Companies. Go to sporting betting companies see if you wont find muslims and Christians there. Working anywhere is a personal choice and should not be subject to public scrutiny. If Abdul Salam is your family member will you reject his monetary help based on where he works?"

Solomon Afari added:

"We have so many Muslims who are lotto agents so what's the news here? Hypocrisy indeed is a disease."

Dominic Kofi Anane added:

"Lottery is bad it's not good yet you have registered for American lottery, you stick bet yet you claim lottery is a sin. I'm not happy that game but it still doesn't make it a sin to me."

Abdul-Rashid Tikumah wrote:

"This man wont have been explaining and sweating profusely but from the day our very own colleague Muslims judged Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his affiliation with our Christian and other religious communities led us here."

Mohammed Awal Hudu stated:

"This man is running from a principle. The fact that a Muslim do Chacha doesn't mean Islam say we should do chacha."

Muslim wins massive sports bet

YEN.com.gh also reported that a young man went viral after winning a bet worth millions of cedis.

Fuseini, who works as a painter, took home a whopping GH₵6 million through his aviator stake.

He expressed delight over his winnings when he arrived to receive a signed cheque in the capital city.

