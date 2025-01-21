Ghanaian entrepreneur Juliana Gharbin announced her plans to break the Guinness World Record for the largest bead sculpture

According to the CEO of Julesbeads, her attempt will feature Ghanaian symbols and colours in the beaded sculpture being created

Several social media users congratulated and wished Gharbin well as she tried to put the Ghanaian beading industry on the world map

Ghanaian entrepreneur Juliana Gharbin and her team are getting ready to attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the largest bead sculpture.

The Chief Executive Officer of Julesbeads and her team are aiming to make a beaded bag that would surpass the current benchmark set in the record books.

Juliana Gharbin attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the largest beaded sculpture. Photo credit: @julesbeads

In an Instagram post announcing her GWR attempt, Gharbin said the attempt would happen at the Ocean Green Beach Villa at the beginning of March 2025.

“Join us at the Ocean Green Beach Villa from March 1st to 10th, 2025, as we attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the Largest Bead sculpture (beaded bag).”

She added that her team would make a beaded bag measuring seven metres in diameter, which she believes would exhibit Ghana to the world. The team would also incorporate some Adinkra symbols into the beading.

“Our team will work tirelessly to create a stunning sculpture measuring 7m in dimension, surpassing the benchmark set by Guinness World Records," the caption read.

“This incredible piece of art will showcase a unique fusion of traditional craftsmanship and modern innovation, featuring 10mm sugar beads in red, yellow, green, and black, and incorporating two meaningful Adinkra symbols: Nkyinkyim and Mpuannum."

She noted that this was not a marathon attempt per se but rather a chance to bring the Ghanaian bead industry to the fore.

Netizens congratulate Ghanaian beader for GWR attempt

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the post about the GWR plan for the largest beaded sculpture as shared by @julesbeads on Instagram.

Solace__crafts said:

“Wow, we look forward to this🔥🔥. Go girl😍😍.”

Craftedbyhadassah wrote:

“Wow, congratulations in advance.”

Pastellebykim said:

“Wow this is great 👏👏. I wish you all the best ❤️.”

Maudie_tanders wrote:

“Wowwwwww 🔥🔥👏 this is massive. All the best to you and your team ❤️.”

Tynasbeads said:

“Making history,one bead at time. Congratulations dear.All the best.”

Claud_food_exports wrote:

“Congratulations my dear🔥🔥😍😍😍. Jules to the whole wiase🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Auris_fashion_center said:

“Wooow, congratulations in advance, I know you can do it 😍.”

Ngor__lee wrote:

“Wish you well 🔥🔥🔥go for gold.”

Dzira_brand said:

“Great initiative 😍 I wish you all the best 👏❤️.”

Esy_beads wrote:

"Wow, this is amazing 😍😍 Looking forward to it."

Afua Asantewaa ends second sing-a-thon attempt

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum had concluded her second sing-a-thon attempt.

The Ghanaian media personality sang for over 120 hours. However, she did not record the exact hours she did on the first attempt.

Several social media users who watched the closing ceremony of Afua Asantewaa's second GWR attempt shared their thoughts.

