Diana Asamoah has admonished her fans to start polishing their English if it is not too good in anticipation of her upcoming album, Stepping Stone

The gospel singer explained that the album was going to be in predominantly English, a shift from her usual style, which was often in mainly Twi language

Diana Asamoah, who has a history of not being very fluent in English, sparked laughter with her assertion that social media users wondered how she was going to pull off an English album

Gospel singer Diana Asamoah has advised her fans to polish their English ahead of her new album, Stepping Stone.

The album will primarily feature songs in English, a significant change from her usual Twi-dominated releases.

Diana Asamoah’s announcement has drawn mixed reactions, with many on social media amused by her request.

The singer, who is not known for being fluent in English, has raised questions about how she plans to execute the album.

Diana Asamoah's musical projects

The award-winning gospel artist began her career in the mid-1990s after meeting Rev. Simmon Yaw Boamah in Kumasi. Together, they released her first album, Wo na Mani Agyina Wo. Her career took off after Mr Anane Frimpong of Frimprince Music Productions decided to support her.

Diana Asamoah has since released nine albums, including Mabo Wo Din, dedicated to former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and Pentecost Gya, which topped the charts for months. Other works include Gospel Old Tunes 2, Madanse Die, Pentecost Soree Nwom, and Tetelesta, which remains popular in Ghana.

She has achieved several milestones in her career. Diana Asamoah organized the first African worship concert in Italy and won awards in Italy and Belgium for her contributions to gospel music. In 2006 and 2008, she was named Best Gospel Artist in Ghana. She also made history by launching an album with high-ranking officials, including parliamentarians, in attendance.

Diana Asamoah's album talk sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Dzid3fo_Kl3 said:

"For the fact that this woman is always giving the mic to continue spewing nonsense really validates Ghana’s low IQ rank by researchers."

@julysveri90s commented:

"I don’t want to laugh, but we’re ready."

EgAntiq reacted:

"We are contributing to her, and we can help her get golden English before composing those tracks."

HammonJoshua20 said:

"And she is telling them in twi. Lol funny. The album will be a comedy."

Bolga_Kingdom reacted:

"How can you be sad in Ghana.😄"

PDechem said:

"This woman paaa di3 oh daabi."

lifeofcrispy wrote:

"Gradually turning into a joker!!!💀😂"

Diana Asamoah blows nose at funeral

Diana Asamoah got people laughing again because of her antics at her friend Empress Gifty's mother's funeral.

The gospel singer went viral on social media after a video of her mangling her nose aggressively at the event surfaced.

YEN.com.gh reported that social media users reacted to the video and dropped funny comments, finding humour in the way the singer blew her nose.

