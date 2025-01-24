A video of two American white men speaking twi has gone viral on social media, sparking excitement among Ghanaians

The white men exchanged pleasantries with each other in the popular Ghanaian local language

Ghanaians who saw the video on TikTok seemed excited as they thronged the comment section to react to the video

Two American white men have left many Ghanaians in awe after speaking one of the local languages.

A video circulating on social media shows the two men having a conversation in Twi, arguably Ghana's most popular local language.

Two American men wow Ghanaians by speaking a local Ghanaia language. Photo crdit: @thatgyalchelley/TikTok.

While relaxing in what appeared to be a university common area, the two men introduced themselves to each other.

One said his name was Kofi, while the other mentioned Kwame as his adopted Ghanaian name.

In Ghanaian culture, Kofi is a name given to a boy born on Friday, while Kwame is given to a male child born on Saturday.

The two men demonstrated a beginner's understanding of the popular Ghanaian language, mostly spoken by the Akan people.

The duo did not say much except to tease and lightheartedly insult each other from the video of the conversation sighted by YEN.com.gh.

According to the caption accompanying their video, a Ghanaian friend had been teaching them the twi language.

"About taught both of your white friends how to have a convo in twi," the caption read.

Ghanaians praise the American men.

The video of the two American men speaking the local Ghanaian language has gone viral on social media. While many teased, others also praised them for the attempt.

At the time of drafting this report, the video had clocked over 109k likes and more than 2600 comments.

YEN.cm.gh compiled a few of the reactions below

@Glover said:

"Mow I know how my monsieur felt anytime he asked us to read a dialogue from the French text book."

@kookiemonstaaa also said:

"This is killing me, this sounds exactly like my cousins and I speaking Twi with an American accent."

@𐙚chloé commented:

"Honestly, if someone insulted me like that I would think it's a compliment."

@gh_crown_prince also commented:

"The guy in Grey hoodies sounds like VP Bawumia speaking his English Twi on the campaign platform."

@Mr_Rebirth wrote:

"I bet no one will be offended in Ghana if someone insult them in such a politeful manner."

also wrote:

"The voice modulation on how these two are speaking is like they are voice actors in some kids animation."

