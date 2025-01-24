The Ghanaian community in Saskatoon has mourned the tragic demise of 23-year-old Alfred Okyere

One of the leaders raised concerns about the safety of Ghanaians in Canada as international students

Many people who commented on the video to comforted Alfred Okyere's family on their painful loss

Some Ghanaians living in Saskatoon, Canada, have expressed concerns regarding their safety following the death of 23-year-old student Alfred Okyere.

This comes after the Ghanaian student, who arrived in North America from Ghana just four months ago, was killed by his 53-year-old colleague.

Some Ghanaians living in Canada raise concerns about their safety following the demise of Alfred Okyere, an international student. Photo credit: @Global News/YouTube @tuff seed/TikTok

Speaking on a dastardly act, Alexander Osei Owusu, a family friend of the deceased and leader of the Ghanaian community in Saskatoon, said the killing of Alfred Okyere had created fear and panic among those who left West Africa for North America.

He added that the killing of the 23-year-old had also raised safety concerns among Ghanaians and those who were in the country as international students.

"We don't know if we can make Canada our home, but we believe things will change. We believe in the system, and we believe that people will hear us and speak for us this time.

"There is fear and panic among all of us and the students working now, but we are praying that we can have the strength to go through this period, and we would like society to support us."

Alexander Osei Owusu eulogised the late Alfred Okyere, labelling him one of the calmest people he had ever known.

"He was the calmest person that you can ever meet. And it is sad that he was in this situation."

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old suspect has since been arraigned before court and charged with first-degree murder.

At the time of filing the report, the TikTok video had over 1,000 likes and 70 comments.

Ghanaians grieve over Alfred Okyere's death

Social media users who commented on the footage comforted the grieving family and prayed for justice.

Kobby Forson wrote:

"Hmmm, Obra, fare thee well."

Yaw dwarkwaa commented:

"May his soul rest in peace, but we pray that justice may prevail and that this wicked spends the rest of his miserable life in prison."

Believers Live-TV opined

"Condolences to the family."

AKOSUALYDIA indicated:

"Aden kraa everyday dabiaaa loosing families."

ing_nana_Prempeh

"So sad may his soul rest in peace."

Nana Akua Sparklez

"Hmmm, he left home to feed home."

LEANA added

"This is so sad."

LaToyica Stephney

"Rip Condolences to his family."

Father of four killed in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian man in Canada also lost his life in February last year.

Adu Baokye reportedly became a victim of a random shooting incident in North York, in the Toronto area.

North York police said the 39-year-old Ghanaian and father of four was shot while waiting for a bus.

Authorities labelled the incident as a gang-related attack and urged the public to provide any information.

