A Fan Milk truck was unfortunately involved in an accident at Achimota on Saturday, January 25, 2025

Accoridng to reports, a car in front of the long Fan Milk truck stopped abruptly and by trying to avoid a head-on collision, the truck fell off the overhead

Many people inquired about the safety of the driver of the Fan Milk truck as they hailed him for his bravery

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A long truck of Fan Milk, a famous ice cream and frozen dairy products company, was involved in an accident at Achimota on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

Long Fan Milk truck involved in an accident at the Achimota Overhead. Image Credit: @gharticles

Source: Instagram

Long Fan Milk truck involved in an accident

According to reports, the long truck tumbled off the Achimota overhead bridge onto the road below after the driver reportedly braked suddenly to avoid a vehicle ahead.

According to eyewitnesses, the abrupt stop caused the Fan Milk truck to veer onto the pavement, broke through the bridge's railing, and plunged down.

Fortunately, the driver was rescued unharmed, and no injuries or damage to other vehicles were reported.

The incident sparked discussions about road safety and the structural integrity of the bridge. Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Video from the accident scene.

Reactions to the Fan Milk accident

Many people had questions about the Achimota accident. People wondered whether the driver of the Fan Milk truck was unharmed and safe.

Others also lashed out at the driver of the vehicle in front of the long truck that allegedly caused the accident.

Below are the reactions to the Achimota accident:

biggestaj1 said:

"This is sad Eii😳but the guy trying to narrate what happened nu ei🤣🤣🤣”was driving..right from.”

floyddannydjanie said:

"Jesus!!!...I always have fears of being just at the mouth of any overbridge or near it wen in traffic because of this ...damnn.. hope no one hurt."

ra_crido said:

"An instant brake on a trailer or cargo truck may force it to turn."

_nana.ama.g said:

"We have so far to go with all these useless so called engineers and their shortcuts!! 😡 Corrupt greedy disgusting humans! The barrier on a bridge ESPECIALLY is supposed to resist impact! No matter the size of the truck! Look at this shameful construction.Even someone’s garden wall is stronger! Ahh Ghana 😢."

mami__serwaa said:

"Hope it didn't fall on any car."

shenkadulba said:

"I hope the poor driver is safe..??"

princedasaint said:

"How can this heavy load track drive on overhead…a country without law…smh."

c_biggzz said:

"Ghanas level of casualty is actually ridiculous."

Photos from the accident scene

Twum Barimah's Rolls Royce Cullinan crashes

YEN.com.gh reported that the Rolls Royce of Ghanaian businessman from Akwatia, Twum Barimah, was involved in a serious accident.

The unfortunate incident happened barely a month after the Akwatia-based businessman splurged nearly a million dollars on the car.

The news garnered significant traction on social media as Ghanaians weigh in on the businessman's woes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh