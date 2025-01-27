A video of the Fan Milk freight truck driver walking out of the Achimota Overhead Bridge accident looking strong and fit has gone viral on social media

The video was captured by a lady witness, who asked the driver whether he was alone, injured and a slew of other questions

Many people were glad the driver was not injured during the incident and requested more updates about the person of interest in the comments

A video of the Fan Milk freight truck driver involved in the Achimota Overhead Bridge accident on Saturday, January 25, 2025, has gone viral on social media.

Fan Milk driver emerges from accident unscathed

The viral video was posted by a young lady who reported on the condition of the driver and explained how the incident happened.

She and other passersby asked the driver whether he was injured and he replied saying that he came out of the accident unharmed.

The lady asked the driver whether he was alone or had a colleague with him and he replied saying that he was alone.

"But you have to go to the hospital. You have to go to the hospital urgently," the lady insisted in the video.

In the video, the driver who was dressed in a green shirt and trousers was captured speaking to a female police officer.

Meanwhile, in a statement Fan Milk released on social media on the same day the accident occurred, the company noted that the driver survived the accident and emerged unharmed.

They also noted that no casualties were recorded and no vehicles using that road were damaged.

Reactions as Fan Milk driver emerges unharmed

Many people applauded the young lady for reporting on the accident and sharing with concerned Ghanaians the welfare of the Fan Milk freight driver.

Others were also happy seeing the driver unharmed and without injuries after the unfortunate accident.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the video,

mintahama said:

"Anka kro bi a (in a different country) the ambulance, police and firefighters are all around to provide safety but in my country Ghana, 😩😭🤷🏽 the driver is finding his way😳"

xhibitplus said:

"Stop talking, he is probably traumatised by what happened 😂😂😂."

akweley_suma said:

"Some1 give this man a hug,,, there's still fear in his eyes...he's shaking THANK GOD 🙏."

sampson1on1 said:

"Hmmm...so, the road wasn't slippery, no ice or snow, and if not overtaking or overspeeding, what could make him derail? Any checks for intoxication? "We thank God" repeated many times, but what actually happened doesn't seem to be what's being checked by any authority?"

akuabraigo said:

"Eeiii reporter papapaaa👏."

amish.wardrobe said:

"Reporters of the year."

cupid2361 said:

"Another sisterhood is reported 👏👏."

akuatrophy said:

"Was so eager to hear of his progress. Thank God he's okay . ❤️"

