Twum Barimah Accident: Akwatia Business Man Reportedly Crashes New Rolls Royce Cullinan
- Ghanaian Rolls Royce Cullinan owner Twum Barimah has crashed his new ride in a serious accident
- The tragic news comes barely a month after the Akwatia-based businessman splurged nearly a million dollars on the car
- The news has gained significant traction on social media as Ghanaians weigh in on the businessman's woes
Ghanaian businessman Twum Barimah has reportedly been involved in a serious accident a few days after acquiring his Rolls Royce.
Videos of the serious accident scenes which came after his Rolls Royce arrived in the country have surfaced online.
The businessman has yet to confirm the details of the unfortunate situation that has significantly damaged his newly acquired Rolls Royce.
More about Twum Barima
The renowned millionaire amassed his vast wealth as a significant investor in the diamond and gold sector in Akwatia. Previously, he lived a low-profile lifestyle off social media.
However, in recent months, Twum Barimah has gained prominence on TikTok. He shared videos of himself at his mining sites and his social responsibilities to individuals and communities.
The businessman also stole the spotlight at the 40-day observation of his colleague and close associate Prince Frimpong's parents, Christiana Adomako and Baffour Frempong Kagya ll, in Akwatia in the Eastern region.
Source: YEN.com.gh
