Ghanaian Rolls Royce Cullinan owner Twum Barimah has crashed his new ride in a serious accident

The tragic news comes barely a month after the Akwatia-based businessman splurged nearly a million dollars on the car

The news has gained significant traction on social media as Ghanaians weigh in on the businessman's woes

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian businessman Twum Barimah has reportedly been involved in a serious accident a few days after acquiring his Rolls Royce.

Twum Barimah crashes his new Rolls Royce Cullinan a few days after purchasing it. Photo source: SikaOfficial

Source: Twitter

Videos of the serious accident scenes which came after his Rolls Royce arrived in the country have surfaced online.

The businessman has yet to confirm the details of the unfortunate situation that has significantly damaged his newly acquired Rolls Royce.

More about Twum Barima

The renowned millionaire amassed his vast wealth as a significant investor in the diamond and gold sector in Akwatia. Previously, he lived a low-profile lifestyle off social media.

However, in recent months, Twum Barimah has gained prominence on TikTok. He shared videos of himself at his mining sites and his social responsibilities to individuals and communities.

The businessman also stole the spotlight at the 40-day observation of his colleague and close associate Prince Frimpong's parents, Christiana Adomako and Baffour Frempong Kagya ll, in Akwatia in the Eastern region.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh