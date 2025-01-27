Fan Milk dropped a statement sharing an update of the Achimota Overhead Bridge involving a branded long truck

In the statement, they noted that no casualties were recorded and neither did the truck damage other vehicles

Many people were happy about the update, while others urged the company to fix the Achimota Overhead Bridge

Fan Milk, a Ghana-based manufacturer and retailer of ice cream and frozen dairy products, has dropped a statement regarding the Achimota Overhead accident involving one of their branded long trucks.

Fan Milk drops statement about accident

In a statement Fan Milk released on their Instagram page on January 25, 2025, the company noted that they were aware of the Achimota accident at 6 pm at the Achimota Overhead Bridge.

They noted that the long truck belonged to one of their third-party logistics partners, Adwenpa Transport Services Limited.

"We are aware of an accident that occurred at 6:00 PM today, 25th January 2025, at the Achimota overhead bridge involving a truck belonging to one of Fan Milk's third-party logistics partners, Adwenpa Transport Services Limited."

Sharing more details about the long truck and the driver, Fan Milk noted that no products were being transported. They also added that no casualties were recorded after the unfortunate accident.

The Fan Milk truck accident scene

In the same statement, the ice cream company stated that the driver did not sustain any injuries, same for passersby and neither did the incident damage other vehicles.

"The truck was not carrying any product. Fortunately, no deaths, injuries, or damages to other vehicles have been recorded.

They stated that their third-party logistics company was collaborating with the authorities to assist with investigations on the Achimota Overhead Bridge accident. They concluded the statement by apologising to Ghanaians for any inconvenience the accident might have caused.

"Adwenpa is collaborating with the authorities to review this unfortunate incident. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused road users, the community, and motorists using this route."

Fan Milk's statement about the accident

Reactions to the Fan Milk statement

The update warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians who were glad that no casualties were recorded. However, many people were concerned about the well-being of the truck driver.

Others also urged the company to fix the part of the bridge that got damaged as they highlighted safety concerns.

Below are the opinions of social media users to the Fan Milk accident:

@Smilefixesitall said:

"Thank God for that...... Don't forget to repair part of the road that got damaged also thanks."

@Nsroma100 said:

"Don't just pick your car and leave. Fix the damage."

@SabaliTheKing said:

"You should check on the driver. He needs immediate care. His injury even if it’s not physical may be internal. Thank you."

