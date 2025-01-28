A young farmer said people had been stealing from his farm for a while but he was not able to catch anybody

One day he caught an elderly man, Yaw Obeng harvesting his fish from a pond and threatened to take him to court

But Yaw Obeng begged and suggested another way he could be punished instead of a legal suit promising he would not steal again

A Ghanaian farmer caught an elderly man stealing on his farm and gave him conditions under which he would not be prosecuted.

Yaw Obeng, the suspected thief pleaded with the farm owner who was visibly angry and unwilling to forgive.

Yaw Obeng chooses to work on a farm as punishment after he is caught stealing on a farm. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the farmer said he had already caught Yaw Obeng twice stealing from him but decided to forgive him both times.

However, he was not going to spare Yaw Obeng this time. The owner added that the first two times, Yaw Obeng was caught stealing plantain and palm.

The third was at his fish farming site, where Yaw Obeng had brought a wooden object to collect many fish.

He asked the suspect why he did that and threatened to take him to court. But Yaw Obeng pleaded and offered to work on the farm with other employees.

He stated that he would undertake any work assigned to him for a period as part of his punishment.

The young farmer, who was very pained by the theft, showed Yaw Obeng the job he would be doing as his punishment.

Watch the video below:

Reactions after man caught stealing offers to farm

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@Dawson_Blaud said:

“He’s not sorry biaaa. Jail him!”

@Lechiboroni wrote:

“Yaw Obeng wa di mpanyin b)ne sem paa 😒😏😏.”

@YaaChinese said:

“He's not sorry, he's even laughing meaning he'll do it again. Some of these people if u follow them you'll sin. Look at his body weight, if hand touch am, he won't survive, u take him to court too, wabɔ ka, if he enters prison too he won't last there. Gyegyefoɔ paaaa.”

@ladyxnaa wrote:

“If he has offered to work. Allow him.”

@Legend_SzN_ said:

“Offered to work on de land for sometime, wooow. He will comeback and yaw obeng has left with the entire farm including the land itself make he dey play.😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

@Aboki_CleDre wrote:

"He's only sorry he was caught. there's zero remorse in his face 🤣🤣."

@realbenaggor said:

"Eii! look at how big the thing is, someone's property, not yours. This is pure evil."

Man jailed for stealing 'Akpeteshie' distillation pipe

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an 18-year-old man was sentenced to 18 months in jail after stealing an 'akpeteshie' distillation pipe.

Olator Moses confessed to the court that he stole the distillation pipe after he visited the complainant's farm.

The convict pleaded guilty to the charges when he was arraigned before the Hohoe Circuit Court. He was convicted on his plea.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh