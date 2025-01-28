Ghanaian musician AY Poyoo has finally acquired his first tattoo and he flaunted it on social media

One tattoo was the face of his pet goat which he used to parade around and the other was Chinese symbols

The video got many people questioning the whereabouts of his pet goat, while others shared their views on the tattoos

Sensational Ghanaian musician, AY Poyoo, has flaunted a brand new tattoo he got which signified his signature goat brand.

AY Poyoo flaunts new tattoo

AY Poyoo took to his Instagram page to announce to his followers that he had obtained a new tattoo.

The tattoo on the upper left side of his chest was the face of a goat, while the one on the bottom part of his belly was Chinese symbols.

In the caution, he applauded persons who love getting tattoos and have multiple of them on their skin. He expressed pride in finally getting his first-ever tattoo.

"Shoutout to all the guys rocking multiple tattoos 👋 Your bro has joined the gang."

He also applauded persons with several tattoos and noted that he respected them a lot since it was hard for him to endure the pain.

"Big respect to those who endure the pain. @bbtattoowizard.

However, it is not certain whether the Chinese symbols were a direct translation of his newly released album, Grass to Grace.

"Only me off Grass to Grace Album 💿."

Reactions to AY Poyoo's tattoo

Many people could not hold their laughter when they saw AY Poyoo's facial expressions and reaction as he got a new tattoo on his chest and belly.

Others also asked about the whereabouts of his pet goat which he used to parade around.

Below are the reactions of social media users to AY Poyoo's new tattoo:

yekini_90 said:

"You see what the fame turned a man or woman into ? Since when , this guy started to smoke nor thought of having a tattoo. Well it’s time and season."

orem_ghana said:

"It's this painful and people tattoo their whole body? Eii."

m6_lava said:

"Where is your goat ??? Don’t tell me u ate it 😂."

peace_harley said:

"On top tattoo? I literally slept through mine😂😂😂😂😂."

ojoekovaspace said:

3y3 As3m O , Human like trouble too much."

kajoo__zw said:

"You have joined illuminati with that Tattoo you will See😂😂😂."

ojoekovaspace said:

" He’s making it look scary BUT )bua Ago do some . EASY . U feel me ? Press that button."

kojo_finer said:

"Why this pain 😂😂😂 you Dey cause yourself 😂."

