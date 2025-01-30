Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Naana Donkor Arthur, popularly known as NDA has advised Ghanaians in the US on how to survive the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in the wake of Trump's ongoing mass deportation crackdown.

In a video, NDA cautioned Ghanaians against panicking when they encounter the ICE authorities who request to search them.

Naana Donkor Arthur speaks on how one can survive an ICE search. Image source: NDA, Donald Trump

Source: Facebook

She noted, however, that one can refuse a search but stressed that this alone was not sufficient grounds for the authorities to abandon their efforts.

"You can say no when they tell you they want to search you, although they will still search you," she said in the video.

NDA's tips on how to survive ICE

Speaking in the video shared on TikTok, the famous TikToker based in the United States shared some tips on how one can survive an ICE search and subsequent deportation. She noted that these tips were shared with her by some lawyers she spoke to.

Say No

She emphasised that an officer without a warrant does not have the right to search anyone, therefore, Ghanaians in the US should be firm and refuse a search from an officer without a warrant.

Don't lie

Naana Donkor Arthur noted that if an officer insists and proceeds with the search despite a refusal, one should not lie to them. If you are not a citizen, admit it, and do not falsely claim to be one.

Just listen

The renowned TikToker cautioned against arguing with ICE officers. She advised compliance while remaining firm. She noted that some officers would let one go after a fruitful search.

Keep your identity cards close

She also advised Ghanaians living in the US not to walk without any identity card, especially their citizenship card, stressing that it is always safe to do so.

Green card holders are not safe

NDA added that, based on her discussions with lawyers, green card holders are not entirely safe. She noted that merely holding a green card is not enough to avoid deportation. She advised Ghanaians to be cautious in their actions and legal status while living in the U.S.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh