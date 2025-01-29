Deportation: Ghanaian Man Begs US Immigration Authorities To Deport His Uncle, Video Sparks Anger
- A young Ghanaian man's reaction' in the wake of the ongoing mass deportation exercise in the US has gone viral
- This comes after he appealed to the immigration authorities in the US to deport his uncle who he said never helped the family
- Ghanaians who reacted to the video have shared their opinions on the action of the man to get his uncle deported from the US
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
A Ghanaian man believes the announcement by US President Donald Trump on deporting millions of undocumented migrants from his country has offered him a perfect opportunity to settle a personal score with his family member.
This comes after he singled out his uncle named Clement in the US and called for him to be deported immediately to Ghana.
A video which has since gone viral on TikTok showed the man in an angry mood as he mentioned Los Angeles as the city, where the immigration authorities could locate his uncle.
Trump Mass Deportation: Ghanaian man in US accuses his compatriots of giving information to ICE for money
He explained that his decision to give out the details of his uncle was because the family had not benefited from him ever since he relocated to the US seven years ago.
"He never helped anyone in the family, instead he was helping his girlfriend,Trump I beg you to deport him," he said with a serious look.
ICE targets five groups of people
The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) remain committed to its agenda to carry out mass deportation across the country.
A Ghanaian lawyer in the US has disclosed that the federal agency has earmarked five main groups of people as targets for their raids.
At the time of writing the report, the video which had raked in over 76 likes and 6 comments was captioned:
"Please deport my uncle for me," the caption read.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians chide the young man
Ghanaian market woman prays for Twene Jonas to be deported: "I will be happy if he's sent back home"
Social media who took to the comments section of the video have shared opinions on the actions of the young man saying this was uncalled for
Yaw dwarkwaa commented:
"Bro, you will get uncle in trouble for calling his deportation"
henryanadutey added:
"7 years u dey complain, 22 years we dey inside."
Kwame Afreh Sika indicated:
"Sia 7 years u dey cry. 30 years sef no help bogas dey. dont fight for yourself and stay waiting for your uncle."
Lawyer advises Ghanaians in the US
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an immigration lawyer, Akua Poku, advised migrants on raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
In a video, she explained that undocumented migrants have constitutional rights and they must insist on the same when arrested by ICE officers.
She encouraged Ghanaians to quickly reach out to her when arrested by the ICE officers.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.