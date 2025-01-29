A young Ghanaian man's reaction' in the wake of the ongoing mass deportation exercise in the US has gone viral

This comes after he appealed to the immigration authorities in the US to deport his uncle who he said never helped the family

Ghanaians who reacted to the video have shared their opinions on the action of the man to get his uncle deported from the US

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian man believes the announcement by US President Donald Trump on deporting millions of undocumented migrants from his country has offered him a perfect opportunity to settle a personal score with his family member.

This comes after he singled out his uncle named Clement in the US and called for him to be deported immediately to Ghana.

A Ghanaian man appeals to US immigration to deport his uncle. Photo credit: @kingdollar937/TikTok @JOHAN ORDONEZ / Getty Images

Source: UGC

A video which has since gone viral on TikTok showed the man in an angry mood as he mentioned Los Angeles as the city, where the immigration authorities could locate his uncle.

He explained that his decision to give out the details of his uncle was because the family had not benefited from him ever since he relocated to the US seven years ago.

"He never helped anyone in the family, instead he was helping his girlfriend,Trump I beg you to deport him," he said with a serious look.

ICE targets five groups of people

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) remain committed to its agenda to carry out mass deportation across the country.

A Ghanaian lawyer in the US has disclosed that the federal agency has earmarked five main groups of people as targets for their raids.

At the time of writing the report, the video which had raked in over 76 likes and 6 comments was captioned:

"Please deport my uncle for me," the caption read.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians chide the young man

Social media who took to the comments section of the video have shared opinions on the actions of the young man saying this was uncalled for

Yaw dwarkwaa commented:

"Bro, you will get uncle in trouble for calling his deportation"

henryanadutey added:

"7 years u dey complain, 22 years we dey inside."

Kwame Afreh Sika indicated:

"Sia 7 years u dey cry. 30 years sef no help bogas dey. dont fight for yourself and stay waiting for your uncle."

Lawyer advises Ghanaians in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an immigration lawyer, Akua Poku, advised migrants on raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In a video, she explained that undocumented migrants have constitutional rights and they must insist on the same when arrested by ICE officers.

She encouraged Ghanaians to quickly reach out to her when arrested by the ICE officers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh