A video of a Ghanaian woman in the US expressing sadness in the wake of the ongoing mass deportation has gone viral

This comes after she disclosed that her friend and compatriot had been earmarked for deportation after being arrested

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their views in the wake of the issue

A Ghanaian woman in the US has left many people sad after she took to social media to disclose that her fellow Ghanaian had been appended by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Looking visibly distraught, the woman in a TikTok video said she received a call from her friend only to be told that she had been earmarked for deportation by the authorities for being in the country illegally.

A young lady cries as her friend is set to be deported by a US law enforcement agency for overstaying her visa Photo credit:@bronxhemaa0/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She said her friend was apprehended by the US law enforcement agency as a part of a swoop while she was on a train on her way to work.

"She said they apprehended her and checked her residency status only for it to be realised that she was granted a three-week visa yet had been in the country for four years."

The lady recounted how she urged her friend to get her legal residency issues sorted out only for this unfortunate incident to happen.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the ongoing deportation in the US

Ghanaians who thronged the comments sections of the video sympathised with the lady on the unfortunate fate that had befallen her friend. Others also prayed she would not get deported.

Abena sika portable indicated:

"Sad. but it’s her own mistake. How could you build a house for your mother in Ghana without thinking about your documents. My advice every day to people but they don’t understand. Am very sad."

NaNa indicated:

"Sister I stopped my job first week in Janauary. even before Trump came in office. I kept feeling this heavy urge in my hurt. wey I also take 3 buses to work. wasn't feeling too safe being on the bus."

PB BRIGHT MINISTRIES replied:

"We pray that God's should intervene and and make a way for her in Jesus name."

Lady weeps as boyfriend gets deported

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian girl was heartbroken after her boyfriend was deported from the US.

She stated in the video that she felt lonely in the US because of the absence of her man in her life.

This comes after her boyfriend was detained by the ICE.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh