An audio of a Ghanaian lady in the US sharing her ordeal as an illegal migrant in the country has gone viral online

This comes after she reached out to a Ghanaian content creator to confess that she was considering leaving the North American country after just one year

Ghanaians who reacted to the concerns of the young lady have shared varied opinions on the issue

A Ghanaian woman in the US has confessed she is ready to return to her country of origin in the wake of the ongoing crackdown on illegal migrants in the country,

Speaking in an interview on SVTV Africa, the young lady who has been living in the country for a year opened up on the difficulty of securing legal work documents.

She lamented that her attempt to seek support from people particularly men in legalising her stay had become a challenge as many try to take advantage of her.

Initially, Afia said her husband was against the idea of her returning to Ghana but his stance has changed after noticing the struggles she goes through daily.

She added that her plan to use her savings of $15,000 equivalent to GH¢200,000 to secure legal residency changed after she was advised that returning to Ghana would be the best option for her.

Ghanaians advise the lady on US deportation.

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video advised the lady on her ordeal.

@kwakusarpong9287 indicated:

"She's taking the best decision of her life. Go home girl, you'll never regret it. You're a very sensible girl and your husband should be proud of you."

@stephenemmahi wrote:

"This time around nobody is telling nobody whether you travel abroad or come back home. If you look at your situation and you want to travel fine, to return too fine. But travel legitimately."

@abayaa2902 added:

"Welcome to the land of the free and the HOME of the BRAVE... Sister Afia, this your story will attract lots of advice, which will make you more confused. You know you better. Listen to your inner voice. Wish you the best."

@augustinasarpong8719 wrote:

"Am watching from London uk 🇬🇧 and i think this young lady should go back to her husband in ghana because normally it's the men who travel outside the country to support the family."

@mohammaduawudu7391 added:

"My sister i m in Ghana now but i ve been in the USA for twelve years. I filed l 175 form three times and still didn't get the kontomere. Through out this twelve year period i paid forty thousand dollars to three different lawyers. I did two jobs through."

Police officer advises migrants on deportation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man serving in the US police force has advised his compatriots amidst the ongoing mass deportation.

The police officer said the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was poised to ensure that illegal immigrants in the US are sent packing.

He said that Donald Trump was very serious about his pledge to deport millions of illegal migrants.

