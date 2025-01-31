Soteria, a Ghanaian studying in the UK, surprised her family by returning home unannounced, capturing their emotional reactions in a video

Her mother laughed upon seeing her, while her brothers were amazed, with one asking if she was a ghost

Social media users who watched the video shared their thoughts on the love and joy the family shares

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young Ghanaian lady has left many emotional after she travelled back to Ghana from the United Kingdom without informing her family back home.

Soteria documented her journey to Ghana and the reaction of her nuclear family when she arrived home.

Soteria travels from the UK to Ghana to surprise her parents and siblings, shares the video online. Photo credit: @sincerelysoteria

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, Soteria said the only person she informed was her younger sister so someone could pick her up from the airport.

The family driver who came with her sister to pick Soteria up at Terminal Three of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) was amazed and was all smiles when he saw the first child of the family.

When they got home, the first person Soteria saw was her mother. She was lying down and started laughing upon seeing her daughter. She mentioned her local name, Yaa.

One of the two brothers was surprised her exclaimed when he saw her. It showed that he was not expecting to see his sister in Ghana at the time. He later hugged her.

"Herh! Are you a ghost?" he asked.

The second brother was speechless and just held on to Soteria when she moved to hug him.

Soteria's father was the last member of the nuclear family to see her. He was walking into their home when he saw his daughter. Her father shouted in joy and jokingly started hitting Soteria with his hat. He later hugged and welcomed her home.

Soteria is in the UK pursuing a second Masters degree. She is a nutritionist and owner of a nutrition firm 'Weightgoals with Aba.'

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to surprise visit

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sincerelysoteria on TikTok. Read them below:

Eric said:

“At first I thought it was Afenyo Markins 😂😂.”

Christiana_ Valerie ❤️‍🔥 wrote:

“Your brother’s reaction( he’s fine 🥰) 🤭😹and your dad’s.”

Ama_adddddz said:

“The way you can tell there’s so much love at home 😭.”

Melxxx wrote:

“Such a lovely family. My own family na iron and cutlass🤣.”

SheBoss_adzovi said:

“Your Dads reaction did it for me🥰🥰🥰.”

TMboi wrote:

“Abeg I will go for daddy’s own wai…daddy supporters let’s gather here🥰🥰🤩.”

Nana kwesi said:

“Where in Manchester are you?? Im at kasoa London.”

Mrconphy wrote:

“Will use ur daddy's eerrrrhhhh as my ringtone 😅.”

Beautiful flower🌹❣️ said:

“May God open traveling doors for me so that I will also surprise my parents with so much joy. This is what I ask from God this new year Amen🙏.”

Jollof_Rice wrote:

“The kind of father I wished for but never had. seriousness na him breakfast.”

Iamefyaqueens said:

“Your brothers are like haaaaa trouble why are u back.”

twinke_23 wrote:

“Obviously a daddy’s girl❤️❤️hes joy alone tells how much he misses you.”

Lady surprises family after staying abroad for 8 years

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady returned home from abroad to surprise her family after being away for eight years.

Her video showing her family's reaction upon seeing her for the first time in years left many in awe.

Netizens who saw the video commended the lady on returning home to visit her family after many years abroad.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh