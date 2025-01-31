Katie Abena Ayarkwah celebrated her 16th birthday with a party at a plush restaurant in Accra, surrounded by friends

The birthday girl's friends showered her with money and many gifts to celebrate her on her big day

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts and wish her well

A young Ghanaian girl, Katie Abena Ayarkwah, turned 16 and her parents organised a 'sweet 16' themed party for her.

The young lady invited some of her friends to Cafe Bar Noir at Dzorwulu in Accra for the celebration.

Friends of Katie Abena Ayarkwah spray her with cash and gifts during her 16th birthday party. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram video, Katie Abena Ayarkwah's friends came bearing gifts for her. After eating and painting, her friends presented her with their gifts one after the other.

The birthday girl who was wearing a white dress was standing in front of a backdrop for the party and each of her guests danced to her and presented their gifts.

Some of the guests gave gift bags, others gifted her items wrapped in boxes and some sprayed money on her.

All her friends who showered her with money, sprayed bundles of GHC5 notes while an elderly lady sprayed GHC10 notes.

Another video showed that before Katie Abena Ayarkwah entered the venue for the party a Ghanaian servant of God, Pastor Joella and her husband, prayed for her at the car park of Cafe Bar Noir.

She went on to have fun with her friends. Some of them wore customised T-shirts to celebrate Katie Abena Ayarkwah's day.

Katie Abena Ayarkwa is the daughter of the CEO of @tress_hairparlour_gh.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on plush birthday party

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @ghkwaku on Instagram. Read them below:

Meistacia asked:

“Do their parents know they came to spray?😍.”

Baronjnr said:

“On my 16th birthday, my friends mixed sand and water and bathed me with it.🥹🥹🥹.”

_foreign_citizen wrote:

“Lemme keep quiet and go before they come and say that I’m not loved at home.”

Dominicoppong668 said:

“Mmmmmmm we never choose life.Life choose we😢😂😂😂😂😂.”

Mavis.asabea.39 wrote:

“At age 16 wen I say I want rice, I don’t want fufu that they prepared, the beatings alone erh😩😩😂😂.”

_.serwah_.xx said:

“I have three solid girls….when they’re sixteen I’ll do same😍😍😍.”

Nba_waddell wrote:

“This is so beautiful to watch wished I had just half of this friends 😢👏👏👏I’m happy for her.”

Yhoung_bills said:

“This dbees😩me and my homies arhh anka dem water u with one gallon of water and sand.”

Maameama.yeboah.75 wrote:

“Asikafoc mma de333 yieeeee Awurade. 😂😂😂😂 some of us de3 whr did we come from cos Ei😂😂.”

Eunice.anane.393 said:

“I love the fact that they are all happy. 🥰🤗🥰. I love to see people who are happy to see others celebrated. Love and joy all over 🎁🎁🎁👫🎁🎁🎁.”

Source: YEN.com.gh