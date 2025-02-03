A young Ghanaian lady made a video to showcase her new building to prove a point to her detractors

The young lady, known as Shee Cute, said she built the house, which is a two-storey building, through hard work

Many Ghanaians who chanced on the video thronged the comment section to praise the young lady

A young Ghanaian lady has become a source of inspiration to her peers after displaying her achievements.

Known as Shee Cute on TikTok, the young lady showcased a new apartment that she was building.

Shee Cute showed videos of her almost-completed house taken during a visit to the construction site.

As seen in the video, the young Ghanaian lady's house is a two-storey apartment which is fully roofed and at the plastering level.

She indicated in the narration accompanying the video that she owned the house, building it from scratch without anyone's support.

The young Ghanaian lady further expressed joy in her achievement, adding that she worked hard for it.

"Some of the ladies want to compete with me, what at all do you have that I have to compete with you for? At this time my age, see the house that I have managed to build. no one built it for me, neither my mother nor father acquired it for me. You see, I own my own house and I work for myself," she said.

Shee Cute, who appeared to showcasing the house to prove a point to her detractors, cautioned people against looking down on her.

"Sometimes, you need to show people what you have for them to respect you. Today should be the last time anyone tried to look down on me," she said.

Reactions to the young lady's video

YEN.com.gh collated a few reactions to the young Ghanaian lady's video.

@grandpagh said:

"You are doing good even if they say men money dey in koraaa u used the money in a good way what about those that waste it on thier serious boyfriend, clothes expensive phones and unnecessary parties."

@ROYALCHILD also said:

"Do u people see how it pains when someone looks down on u .when man approache your gender they do same."

@IBRAHEEM commented:

"U will complete this hause okay."

@in God we trust also commented:

"In God, we trust: Don't show what you have to others to acquire respect but rather do what will let them respect u in person what if u don't have."

