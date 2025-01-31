A video of a young Ghanaian lady opening up about the type of man she wishes to marry has sparked reactions online

The young lady, a first-year student at the university, suggested that she wanted a rich man who could provide for her needs

Many Ghanaians who came across the video on social media thronged the comment section to share their views

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to state the conditions for dating her.

In a video circulating on social media, the unidentified lady listed three key conditions her potential suitor must have before approaching.

A Ghanaian lady states conditions for potential suitor interested in dating her. Photo credit: @campusxtraa_/TikTok.

The young lady, who is reportedly a first-year student at one of the universities in Ghana, said her suitor must have a car, a house and an iPhone.

These conditions, she said during an interview with a content creator, are non-negotiable.

"He must have a house, a car and iPhone 16," she said in the viral video.

For the car, the young Ghanaian lady said she fancied Mercedes-Benz and that any man interested in her must own one.

When asked what she brings to the table to make such demands on her potential suitor, the university student said she would offer unconditional love.

Mixed reactions to the Ghanaian lady's video

The young Ghanaian lady's video sparked reactions on social media with many questioning her dating conditions.

Below are some of the comments in response to the video.

@DHOPE GRAPHICS said:

"Wait I don’t hate the list ooo but for her to say “at least” does she know at least??"

@holy _sinner also said:

"Eii na hwan ba nie na )ka saa ns3m yi?!!Does her father have those things she mentioned?"

@Guy_Like_Obed commented:

"Can she show us her phone she is using am curious."

@thomasatakorahyeb also commented:

"You yourself you get some like your life this, Ony3."

@azantana wrote:

"Yh money can buy love ampa.... eeeiii hw3 the things she need ebi only sugar daddi ooo."

Lady expresses a desire to control men

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian lady took to social media to state the type of man she wanted.

Opening up about her dating life, the young lady said preferred controlling and possessive men.

Describing herself as a hyper person, the young lady said her potential husband must be able to tame and tell her what to do.

