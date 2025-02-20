A young Ghanaian man has opened up about why he ditched his music career to become a full-time taxi driver

In an interview with a content creator, the young man, known as Obofour, mentioned some of the big stars he worked with in the music industry

He explained that he traded the microphone for the wheel because he was struggling financially

A Ghanaian musician has hung up his mic to pursue a new career as a taxi driver after many years of seeking a breakthrough in the entertainment industry.

Speaking to a content creator, the young man, identified as Obofour, said he was in the Ghanaian music scene for several years.

A Ghanaian musician, who has worked with Shatta Wale and Bisa Kdei, ditches his music career to become a taxi driver. Photo credit: @shattawalenima/IG.

Obofour, who is a rapper, said he had rolled with many big names in the music industry, including past and current reigning stars.

While opening up about his musical journey, Obofour said he worked with Castro, Ruff & Smooth, Bisa Kdei, rapper Cabum, AJ Nelson and dancehall superstar Shatta Wale.

"There is no artiste in Ghana who does not know me. I have songs with all of them. Shatta Wale is like a father to me. I met him through somebody in a studio. I got closer to him after I started washing his car for him," he said.

Obofour, a Ghanaian musician, has also worked with highlife star Bisa Kdei in the past. Photo credit: @bisakdei/IG.

Despite working and getting close to the above-named big stars in the industry, Obofour said he struggled to make a sustainable income from his craft.

This, he said, forced him to trade his microphone for a steering wheel, leaving behind his music career to become a full-time taxi driver.

Although he currently works as a taxi driver, Obofour indicated that he may pick up the microphone again after becoming financially stable.

Netizens react to musician-turned-taxi-driver's interview

After the video excerpt of the musician-turn-taxi-driver's interview emerged on TikTok, some netizens thronged the comment section to react.

Below are some of the comments in reaction to the video.

@Platinum flex Gh said:

"Yh that’s Obofour and natural boy at Liberia camp."

@KOFI FAIRGUY also said:

"U gonna make it up again I pray Shatta Wale see this video."

@AboNua Doamagain commented:

"Yooo obofour. He get same voice like Sarkodie. I had a rap battle with this guy inside King Ford's Studio around 2009 there was a day Wale came to King Ford's Studio with a mixer for King Ford to do some settings for him."

@Arbigjoe official also commented:

"I know him. In 2013, I was on the same posters with him for shows around Dansoman, Mamprobi and Korle Gono."

