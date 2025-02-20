Two of Ghana's biggest firebrands in music, Stonebwoy and R2Bees, are set to have their shows in the UK on the same day

Promoters for both artistes have announced dates and settled on venues in London, which are about 30 minutes apart

Stonebwoy's manager has spoken about the situation for the first time, explaining why his artiste is being sabotaged

Ghana's reigning Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy, is set to take on London as part of his Up X Runnin6 album tour.

He will perform at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 8 with Fameye and new hiplife sensation AratheJay as guests. His concert is powered by Live Nation UK, a global leader in live entertainment.

About 14 miles from the same venue, three of Ghana's biggest promoters in the diaspora, Alordia, Akwaaba UK and West Coast, have partnered for an Independence Day concert headlined by R2Bees with King Paluta and OliveTheBoy as supporting acts. Both venues are about 30 minutes apart.

Stonebwoy's camp claims to have reasons to suspect that their show in the UK is being sabotaged.

His manager, Chief Stylez, granted an interview on Hitz FM recounting the moments leading to their announcement in the UK.

According to Stonebwoy's manager, the promoters behind the O2 Indigo event intentionally planned to host their event on the same day as his artiste - an allegation that has been vehemently denied by Akwaaba UK CEO.

Speaking to Hitz FM, Chief Stylez shared a bit of his privileged conversation fueling his suspicions,

"He said he didn't know Stone had announced his event, but he's getting to know now, so he's going to go back with his team and fix it, maybe choose a different date. Stone even proposed that he'll gladly want to be part of it and maybe come in as a surprise guest. We spoke and had a very good conversation. There's a video to that effect. So clearly, you could see that it was planned."

After countering Chief's allegations, the CEO of Akwaaba UK, who has been at the forefront of Ghanaian music experiences for over a decade, called Stonebwoy and his team out for what he believed to be misinforming the public.

Stonebwoy gets poor reception in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had flown to Miami, Florida, to begin preparations for his upcoming Up and Runnin6 North American tour.

The tour is expected to kick off at the Outset in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

The Into The Future hitmaker's audience showed low enthusiasm while he excitedly delivered a strong musical performance, stoking a frenzy online.

